Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir: Talks from Britain Seminar on Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine!

The Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine was organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally to demand that the armies of the Muslim lands move urgently to save the women and children of Gaza and liberate the entire Blessed Land of Palestine from the murderous Zionist occupation. The Day of Action spanned over 5 continents and included protests, seminars and other activities by women in Palestine, Turkey, Indonesia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Kenya, America, Australia, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium and Britain.

#ArmiesToAqsa

Sunday, 12 Jumadel Awwal 1445 AH – 26 November 2023 CE

– Talk 1 –

Shifting the Narrative on the Global Day of Action for Palestine

This was the 1st talk delivered in a women’s seminar in Britain on the 26th November as part of the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally.

The talk explains the role of western colonial powers and the United Nations in the establishment and strengthening of the Zionist entity in Palestine. It also addresses the various so-called solutions that are often presented to end the genocide against the Palestinians, such as the two-state and one state solution based on nation state and secular principles. It explains how these proposals are a continuation of western colonial agendas in the region that seeks to secure western interests rather than bring anything good for the Muslims of Palestine. The talk emphasises that only a solution based on Islam will end the occupation and oppression of the Palestinian Muslims for good.

The talk was delivered by Haniya Abdul Jalil, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain

– Talk 2 –

Only the Entire Liberation of Palestine by the Muslim Armies Can END the Genocide!

This was the 2nd talk delivered in a women’s seminar in Britain on the 26th November as part of the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally.

The talk addresses how the only Islamic, practical and permanent end to the genocide and brutalisation of the Muslims of Gaza and the rest of Palestine is the liberation of this entire blessed land from the murderous Zionist entity by the professional armies of the Muslim lands. It also counters the various arguments that claim that the mobilisation of the Muslim armies is not a realistic goal, by discussing the great victories of the Muslim armies of the past despite being outnumbered, as well as the potential of the Ummah and Muslim lands currently with respect to man-power, resources, and military and strategic power that could be used to end the genocide if the political will existed amongst the rulers and regimes of the Muslim world.

The talk also addresses how the main obstacle to the liberation of Palestine are the current rulers of the Muslim world and the concept of nationalism and national borders that divides the Muslims and their land. The talk calls for the Muslims and the sincere officers of the Muslim armies to uproot these western-implanted and supported Muslim rulers and national borders that divide the Muslim lands and to establish the Islamic leadership of the Khilafah state based on the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise its army to liberate all occupied Muslim lands and protect Muslims globally from oppression.

The talk ends by delivering a message to the sincere officers of the Muslim armies to rise to their duty of protecting the Muslims of Palestine and elsewhere and liberating this Blessed land as well as giving their Nussrah (material support) for the establishment of the Khilafah.

The talk was delivered by Dr. Nazreen Nawaz, Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir. The speech was also delivered by speakers in the various protests and seminars organised across the world on the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine.

– Talk 3 –

If Not Now, then When? If Not the Armies, then Who?

(Urdu)

This was the 3rd talk delivered in a women’s seminar in Britain on the 26th November as part of the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally.

It raised a call to the sincere officers of the Pakistani and other Muslim armies to move urgently to the defence of the Muslims of Gaza and to liberate the entire land of Palestine, and to also give their Nussrah (material support) for the establishment of the Islamic leadership of the Khilafah state based on the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise its army to liberate all occupied Muslim lands and protect Muslims globally from oppression.

The talk was delivered by Sarah Feroz, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.

– Talk 4 –

If Not Now, then When? If Not the Armies, then Who?

(Arabic)

This was the 4th talk delivered in a women’s seminar in Britain on the 26th November as part of the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally.

It raised a call to the sincere officers of the Muslim armies to move urgently to the defence of the Muslims of Gaza and to liberate the entire land of Palestine, and to also give their Nussrah (material support) for the establishment of the Islamic leadership of the Khilafah state based on the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise its army to liberate all occupied Muslim lands and protect Muslims globally from oppression.

The talk was delivered by Ustadha Lama, Qur’an reciter, University Professor & Researcher.

– Talk 5 –

A Call to the Muslim Youth to Work for the Liberation of Palestine

This was the final talk delivered in a women’s seminar in Britain on the 26th November as part of the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally.

The talk explains the brutality and terror that the children and youth of Palestine are currently living under and have for for decades under the murderous Zionist entity. It explains the resilience that the youth of Palestine have demonstrated despite all of this in resistance the occupation.

The talk raises a call to the Muslim youth to have clarity, commitment and courage in working for a solution to end the genocide and occupation of Palestine – Clarity about the history of the occupation and the correct solution to the problem that is based upon their Deen, Islam; Commitment in working for the full liberation of Palestine by calling for the armies of the Muslim lands to move to liberate this Blessed Land as well as work for the establishment of the Islamic leadership of the Khilafah state based on the method of the Prophethood which will protect Muslims globally from oppression and occupation; and Courage so that they refuse to be silenced by the labels and threats coming from various governments and secular media to silence them from voicing their support of their brothers and sisters in Palestine or calling for the liberation of the land or carrying the Dawah for the establishment of the Khilafah which will end the brutalisation of the Muslims of Palestine and elsewhere for good.

The talk was delivered by Umm Bilal, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.