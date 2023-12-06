O Rulers in the Muslim Lands… Listen and Take Heed…

There is a brutal war taking place against Gaza and the nonexistence of intervention by the Muslims armies, particularly those surrounding Palestine, despite all the massacres committed by the Jewish entity, day and night. This brutal war has now become accompanied by successive statements from the kafir (disbelieving) colonialists, especially America and Britain, regarding the two-state solution for Palestine. This solution is a state for the Jews in most of Palestine, and some of it is demilitarized in which Palestinians are sheltered! This solution has become oft-mentioned, on the lips of the rulers in the lands of Muslims, especially the Arab countries surrounding Palestine, with the Palestinian Authority being at the forefront of this call…

Then, there was the continuation of the brutal aggression for around fifty days. Then, a week-long truce was approved by the entity of the Jews, then revoking it, and continuing with even greater brutality and without the intervention of armies. All of this is to show the entity of the Jews as if it were a significant force, such that the armies of Muslims are unable to fight them. Thus, it is all generating an atmosphere to negotiate with it over the malicious project, the two-state solution, which is a betrayal of Allah, His Messenger, and the believers.

O Rulers in the Lands of Muslims:

The Jewish entity is not a people of fighting and victory, rather they are as Allah (swt) said,

[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ]

“They can never inflict harm on you, except for a little annoyance. If they face you in battle, they will flee and they will have no helpers” [TMQ Surah Aali Imran 3:111]

As you can see, the young believers are fighting the Jews, with smaller numbers and less means than the Jewish entity, and yet this entity has not achieved victory as of today. So, if the Muslim armies moved, and not even all the armies of Muslims, but only those surrounding Palestine, or even some of those, then the Jewish entity would have no trace to be seen.

Palestine is an Islamic land.. Umar al-Farooq (ra) opened it.. Salahudin Al-Ayubi liberated it.. and Abdul Hameed II protected it. It is not for sale. It does not accept division between its people, and the one who occupied it, expelling its people from it. Its solution is not a two-state solution. Instead, its solution is as Allah Al-Aziz, Al-Jabbar said, and His (swt) Saying is the true solution,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And kill them [in battle] wherever you overtake them, and expel them from wherever they have expelled you.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:191].

O Rulers in the Muslim Lands:

Was the martyrdom and wounding of sixty thousand Muslims in Gaza not enough for you to mobilize armies in support of them?! Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help from you for the Deen, then you must help.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:72].

Was the screaming of the children of Gaza, the cries of mothers, the pain of the bereaved, and the moans of the elderly men and women, not enough for you, to mobilize the armies, in support of them?!!

Was the perpetuation of massacres, the dismemberment of the bodies, and limbs, of the martyrs, and the bloodshed of the martyrs and wounded from underneath the rubble and ruin, not enough for you to support the people of Gaza?!!

Do you not see? Do you not hear? Does the blood not boil in your veins, such that you support Gaza of Hashim?!!

Are you not ashamed before Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, such that you do not refrain from nusrah (supporting them)? Indeed, the Messenger of Allah (saw) was truthful in the hadith extracted by Al-Bukhari, who said that Adam narrated, that Shu’bah on the authority of Mansour, who said, I heard Rab’i bin Hiraash speaking on the authority of Abu Masoud, that the Prophet (saw) said,

«إِنَّ مِمَّا أَدْرَكَ النَّاسُ مِنْ كَلَامِ النُّبُوَّةِ إِذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحْيِ فَاصْنَعْ مَا شِئْتَ»

“Indeed amongst what the people perceive from the speech of the Prophets (as) is, ‘If you have no shame, then do whatever you wish.’”

O Rulers in the Lands of Muslims:

We realize that your loyalty to the kafir colonialists, especially America, and your obedience to them is what prevents you from supporting Gaza and its people in order to preserve your crooked chairs. You have forgotten, or have made yourselves forget, that by doing so you not only lose your Hereafter, you even lose the life of this world. Indeed, the colonialist kuffar will toss you like the date pits, and break your thrones, when they have exhausted achieving their goals through you. What happened to your predecessors previously, is a lesson for you, if only you would realize that. Indeed, Allah Al-Qawwi, Al-Azeez, has spoken the Truth,

[أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ فَتَكُونَ لَهُمْ قُلُوبٌ يَعْقِلُونَ بِهَا أَوْ آذَانٌ يَسْمَعُونَ بِهَا فَإِنَّهَا لَا تَعْمَى الْأَبْصَارُ وَلَكِنْ تَعْمَى الْقُلُوبُ الَّتِي فِي الصُّدُورِ]

“Have they not travelled through the earth, whilst they have hearts that can understand and ears that can hear? Indeed, it is not the eyes that are blinded. It is the hearts in the breasts that are blinded.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hajj 26:46].

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

It has been approximately two months since the brutal aggression of the Jews began against your people in Gaza… and despite the massacres that the Jewish entity committed, and is still committing, in which women, children, ‘ulema and the elderly were martyred… and despite the destruction of homes, hospitals, masajid and institutions, the rulers are restraining you from supporting your brothers in Gaza, whilst you are motionless and silent! Are you not afraid of remaining motionless, such that the Wrath from your Lord (swt) descends upon you?

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is the matter with you, that when it is said to you, march forth in the Path of Allah (swt), you cling firmly to the earth? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The life of this world is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter (38). If you do not march forth, Allah (swt) will afflict you with a painful punishment and will replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. Allah (swt) is the most capable over everything (39).” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:38-39].

Do you not yearn for one of the two good deeds [victory or martyrdom]?

[يَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَيُدْخِلْكُمْ جَنَّاتٍ تَجْرِي مِنْ تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ وَمَسَاكِنَ طَيِّبَةً فِي جَنَّاتِ عَدْنٍ ذَلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ * وَأُخْرَى تُحِبُّونَهَا نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“He (swt) will forgive your sins, and admit you into Gardens, under which rivers flow, and house you in splendid homes in the Gardens of Eternity. That is the ultimate triumph. (12) He will also give you another favor that you long for: support from Allah (swt) and an imminent victory. So give glad tidings, O Prophet, to the believers (13).” [TMQ Surah As-Saf 61:12-13].

Do you not yearn for dignity in this life and the Hereafter?

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

Rush forth to support your brothers in Gaza. If the rulers stand against you, then seize them in every possible way. Support your brothers in the Blessed Land, and make it a decisive defeat for the entity of the Jews just as there was the decisive defeat of the Crusaders in Al-Quds Ash-Sharif, as well as the decisive defeat of the Mongols in Ain Jalut… and thus Palestine will return as a whole, to the Abode of Islam, as it was before. It will again be shaded by the Rayah banner of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw), for it is the land of the Isra’a and Miraj… the Blessed Land itself and blessed its surroundings.

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ]

“Glorified is He (swt) Who took His servant (saw) for a journey by night from Al-Masjid Al-Haram to Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, the precincts of which We have blessed, in order that We might show him (saw) some of our signs. Verily, He is the All-Hearer, the All-Seer.” [TMQ Surah Al-Israa 17:1].

Come forth, O soldiers, to support your brothers in Gaza of Hashem. Support Allah (swt), and He will support you.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْساً لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ * ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَرِهُوا مَا أَنْزَلَ اللهُ فَأَحْبَطَ أَعْمَالَهُمْ]

“O you who believe! If you support Allah (swt), He (swt) will support you and make your foothold firm. As for the disbelievers, they are doomed and their deeds are made void. That is because they hate all that Allah (swt) has revealed so He (swt) renders their deeds void.” [TMQ Surah Muhammad 47:7-9]