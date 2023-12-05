The Jewish Entity Resumes Its Massacres, Re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood for the Mobilization of the Ummah and its Armies

The entity of Jews has resumed its massacres of the Muslims of Gaza. It is filling the skies with smoke and fire, whilst irrigating the earth with the blood and tears of Muslims. The entity of the Jews is waging war on our women and children, whilst its military bases are in reach of the missiles of Pakistan. The entity of the Jews is shedding pure Muslim blood, whilst the troops of Pakistan have been sent all over the world, by the leadership of Pakistan, including Qatar, which provides a direct Ground Line of Communication to Gaza. The entity of the Jews is attacking with no army to repel it, even though Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And kill them wherever you overtake them. Expel them from wherever they have expelled you.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah: 191].

The rulers of Pakistan are buying time for the Jewish entity. They prevent the Muslims and their troops from obeying the command of Allah (swt) regarding the attacking enemy. The lowly rulers plead the excuse of poverty, whilst they work with the crusaders to impoverish the country, even though it is full of the world’s most valuable resources. The deceiving rulers plead the excuse of hostility between the Muslims, whilst they themselves incited enmity by spreading divisive nationalism, instead of dealing with the Ummah on the basis of Iman, brotherhood and unification. The treacherous rulers plead the excuse that surrounding enemies will attack us, even though they keep the Muslims weak before their enemies, by submitting to the Western world order, which has chopped the body of the Islamic Ummah into over fifty states. May Allah (swt) end the rule of these lowly, deceiving and treacherous rulers soon!

O Muslims of Pakistan! Arise in defense of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. The war on Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, the land of Israa and Miraj of the Messenger of Allah (saw), began in 1948, not October 2023. Since then until now the Hukm of Allah (swt) has been the same, which is confronting the enemy army, with an army of believers. As for your sons, brothers and fathers in the armed forces, they are of you and are like you. They are restless and in pain, as you are. The difference between them and you is that they have the will, training and physical means to end the cause of the pain, the Jewish entity. Remind them that if they depose the rulers and mobilize, you will support them, along with the entire Islamic Ummah. And above all else Allah (swt) supports His believing, obedient servants.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Your obedience is to Allah (swt) above any man. Repentance for sin lies in striving in obedience to Allah (swt). There is no greater act of obedience than Jihad. There is no greater reward than that for the martyr. The command of Allah (swt) is to mobilize in support of the Muslims of Gaza. You cannot disobey. The leadership of Pakistan will never send you. It has surrendered its political will to the colonialists. Remove anyone that restrains you. Establish the political leadership which will mobilize the entire Ummah, and its armies, to defeat the enemies, forcing them into retreat. O sons of Muhammad bin Qasim! It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood alone that will assist you in the pursuit of martyrdom and victory. So grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir and crush the enemy!

Press Release

20 Jumada I 1445 – Monday, 4th December 2023

No: 23 / 1445