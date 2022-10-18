Afghan Children and the Western Hypocrisy

Since the US occupation left Afghanistan and the Taliban government took power, Western decisions began to rise, especially after the Taliban took decisions that the West considers incompatible with its civilization and lifestyle, such as imposing the veil on women and segregating classes between males and females, in addition to other decisions.

The Western media has created a whirlwind of reports and news in which it portrays political Islam, basically Taliban, as a monster with which to frighten the West from Islam.

The United Nations and the organizations affiliated with it have all become concerned about the Afghan children, and that they are afraid for the children from the Taliban! And in an image that is often repeated, Western tenderness overflowed until it filled our horizons, screaming about the suffering of Afghan children who are deprived of education, who suffer discrimination on the basis of sex, and who are forced to work and if you ask one of them what their wish is they do not know! In a report prepared by Save the Children and published by ABC News, it stated it had conducted a study of 1,400 children and nearly 1,400 caregivers. The result was that that the percentage of families who said they had a working child rose from 18% to 22% from December to June. “That would suggest more than a million children nationwide are working,” the report added.

These press reports lack professionalism and accuracy, as they were written based on a whim and a preconceived point of view, and 40 million people were judged from a survey of 1,400 children! Then the report suggests that there are a million working children, and that the induction of numbers becomes confirmed news when the Western mind creates it on its own whims and uses it to convince peoples of what it thinks!

The empathy of the West overflows with grief over the children of Afghanistan who work harshly in winter and summer conditions to provide food for their families, but it does not notice the resources of the country that it steals in order to live in prosperity! The West cries over an Afghan child who works to survive, and a girl who is veiled, but turns a blind eye on the years of occupation in which thousands of children were killed, and the country tasted disasters! The West turns a blind eye on the children of Yemen and Africa whose wealth is being stolen by the Western countries, who are left to starve to death! And turns a blind eye on the children of Syria and Palestine who are being killed by Jews and Russians, but is only concerned for the Ukraine’s children, perhaps because they have white skin and blue eyes, unlike Afghans and Muslims from the Middle East!

The West’s attempt to distort the image of Islam by challenging the Taliban’s ability to administer the country’s affairs is a malicious and unsuccessful attempt, if Allah wills, because Islam is the righteous law of Allah that is not affected by falsehood. Islam is not represented by Taliban, but it is Taliban who is known and judged by Islam.

Islam, with its economic systems and the policy of looking after the affairs of the Ummah, is able to achieve a comfortable and sufficient life and give each individual their full rights of food, clothing and housing, but only when it is correctly and completely applied in a state without fragmentation and without gradualness, and without referring to any power except the power of Allah, the One, the Invincible. And that this will be soon, if Allah wills. And it is what the West knows well and is trying to conspire to prevent and repel people from it. But Allah, Glory be to Him, has given us a promise, and we are certain of its glorious return in which our nation will have glory, our children will have a bright future, and our enemy will take what it deserves, if Allah wills.

(أَمْ يُرِيدُونَ كَيْداً فَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا هُمُ الْمَكِيدُونَ)

“Or do they intend to scheme ˹against the Prophet˺? Then it is the disbelievers who will fall victim to ˹their˺ schemes.” [At-Tur: 52-42]

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

13 Rabi’ I 1444 – 9th October 2022

No: AH / 011 1444

(Translated)