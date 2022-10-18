In the absence of the Khilafah, the Children of our Ummah in Iraq are Exposed to the Horrors of Nationalism

On the 29th of September 2022, the Arab News agency reported on the drone attacks launched by Iran on what have been called Kurdish rebel agents in the region. The explosions occurred in the town of Irbil, Iraqi Kurdistan and struck a school full of students. Journalists at the scene circulated photos of blood-stained school children in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region. Other clips posted by journalists showed terror-stricken Kurdish school children being escorted to safety and sheltering on hillsides near the town of Koya.

Iran’s so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several Fateh 360 ballistic missiles; a new missile Iran only test-fired for the first time earlier in September 2022. Shahed 136 suicide drones were also used in the area – the same ones recently deployed by Russia in the Ukraine war – killing at least 14 people and injuring 58, including women and children.

The terror the children of this Ummah must endure is relentless. The place that should be the safest location, the place of learning and growth of our next generation of leaders is decimated by the insecurity that exists under the nationalistic agendas of our countries. It is vital we recognize that these killings and injuries are not mere collateral damage as a result of a legitimate defense of one’s nation. All of our regions are a theatre of war where colonial interests are played out and the lives of our dear children become weaponized to serve the greed of the elite.

Ned Price, a United States official, issued a statement condemning the attacks by the Iranian regime on Iraqi Kurdistan. These hypocritical lamentations on the human rights status of Muslims will not fool us. It is not hidden how America and their allies carry out the murder, sanction, detention and torture of thousands of Muslims globally. Their gruesome history of supporting tyrants and shedding the blood of Muslims is well known, and in the absence of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the guardian and protector of the Muslims, there will be no end to this ongoing slaughter!

Osamah Golpy, a Kurdish journalist believes this was an intentional move on Tehran’s part to “set the agenda as there is less coverage of the protests and more coverage of Iranian attacks inside Iraqi Kurdistan”. He stated: “My understanding is that it was intentional and it was timed to send these messages to various stakeholders, including the Kurdistan Region and the Iranian Kurdish dissident groups.” Knowing that none of our leaderships in the Muslim world have an independent authority, what Golpy is actually alluding to is the typical political playbook being exercised where power balances are shifted through internal instabilities. The price our innocent children pay in this “Game of Zones” is inconsequential to the evil-minded entities in control of our affairs.

Allah (swt) does not accept this disunity between Muslims which has resulted from this corrupt concept of nationalism. Nor does Allah (swt) accept the division of the Muslim lands into nation states based on national or ethnic identities which results in injustices enacted against Muslims of different ethnicities and senseless conflicts between Muslims over land and power. The Quran is explicit that these nationalistic battles between Muslims is Haram. Allah (swt) says:

(إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ فَأَصْلِحُوا بَيْنَ أَخَوَيْكُمْ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ)

“The believers are but brethren, therefore make peace between your brethren and be careful of (your duty to) Allah that mercy may be had on you.” [Al-Hujraat: 10].

We must expose these colonial and nationalistic political games taking place in our Muslim lands, and never align ourselves with these false narratives that hide the real agendas against the Muslims and Islam. We urge the Ummah of the Nobel Prophet Muhammad (saw) to stand and speak out against the terrorization and slaughter of Muslim children who have the right to learn and develop in safety and be honored for their talents as future leaders of this Deen of Haqq.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

ress Release

20 Rabi’ I 1444 – 16th October 2022

No: AH / 012 1444