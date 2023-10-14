A Call from the Blessed Land to the Islamic Ummah and its Armies



[Sidelines fom the Hizb’s stand in the city of Ramallah – 12/10/2023]

O Ummah of Ahmad, the best Ummah brought forth for Humankind:

We call upon you while the pain weighs heavily in our hearts. Is it not time for your hearts to humble themselves before the remembrance of Allah? Is it not time for your ears to hear our call? Is it not time for your armies to respond to the call of Allah? Is it not time for you to support Allah and His Messenger? This monstrous entity will vanish in an hour of the day.

What are you waiting for?

This decaying entity that continues to exist in the Blessed Land is maintained by the agent rulers who bind you and prevent you from liberating the Bayt Al-Maqdes.

What will you do?

O Muslim Armies… O Commanders, Officers and Soldiers:

The liberation of the Masra (ascension) of the Messenger of Allah (saw) is a great honor that is not attained by the cowardly or the weak. It is a great honor reserved only for the sincere and the righteous. Will you cast off the garment of disgrace and don the robe of honor? Will you rise, strengthened by your Deen, to restore the honor of the Islamic Ummah, or will you remain humiliated under the yoke of the agent rulers who subject you and your Ummah to various forms of humiliation and degradation?”

We seek your support to uphold Islam, establish the Khilafah (Caliphate), and liberate Bayt Al-Maqdes. If you respond to the call of Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, you will indeed achieve a great victory. But if you falter, become cowardly, and cling to the earth, you will fail, and it is only right for Allah to replace you with a people unlike you.

[وَإِنْ تَتَوَلَّوْا يَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَكُونُوا ‌أَمْثَالَكُمْ]

“And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you” [Surah Muhammad:38].

We, in the Blessed Land of Palestine, will remain steadfast on the path of Haqq (Truth), even if the oppressors and disbelievers surround us from all sides. We bear Islam, and our hearts are at peace with Iman (faith). The immoral may think we are helpless, with no support or power, but let them know that we confront them with unlimited strength, the strength of the Aziz Al-Qahhar (Almighty, the All-Prevailing One). As for our enemies, no matter how great their strength may seem, it will always be limited and will crumble before us by the will of Allah and His power.

Let America bring its aircraft carriers, and let all the countries of disbelief bring their fleets to protect the Jewish entity. By the power of Allah, they will not avail them anything. Do you not believe in the words of Allah the Most High?

[إِنْ يَنْصُرْكُمُ اللهُ ‌فَلَا ‌غَالِبَ ‌لَكُمْ وَإِنْ يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَنْ ذَا الَّذِي يَنْصُرُكُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ]

“If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely.” [Aal-i-Imran:160]?!

Yes, when Allah supports us, there is no defeat for us. This battle is just one of many, and we do not know what goodness Allah has decreed for us. However, we are confident that the Blessed Land is destined for a clear victory – a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, with its soldiers descending upon Bayt Al-Maqdes, avenging the blood of the Jews, fulfilling the promise of Allah, the Exalted, and the glad tidings of His Messenger (saw). Indeed, Imam al-Bukhari narrated from Abdullah bin Umar (may Allah be pleased with them) that he said: ‘I heard the Messenger of Allah (saw) saying…'”«تُقَاتِلُكُمْ الْيَهُودُ فَتُسَلَّطُونَ عَلَيْهِمْ، ثُمَّ يَقُولُ الْحَجَرُ: يَا مُسْلِمُ، هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرَائِي فَاقْتُلْهُ»“The Jews will fight with you, and you will be given victory over them so that a stone will say, ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew behind me; kill him!’” Muslim also narrated it with a similar wording from Ibn Umar that the Prophet (saw) said… «لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ، حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ: يَا مُسْلِمُ، هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ»“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” Then the earth will be illuminated by the light of Islam and the victory of Allah Al-Qawee Al-Aziz Al-Hakeem (All Powerful All Mighty, Most Wise).

O Allah, let this goodness be known through us, and expand the hearts of the Muslims with it. Grant us authority from You, which we can use to support Your Deen and elevate Your word. We are Your servants and Your soldiers, so make us among the best of Your servants whom You have chosen for the support of Your Deen and the elevation of Your word. Sufficient for us is Allah, and what an excellent Guardian He is. All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all worlds.