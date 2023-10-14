Sweden: A Demonstration in Support and Victory for the Muslims in Palestine!

In light of the heroic feats carried out by the heroic Mujahideen in the Blessed Land – Palestine under the slogan Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping Jewish entity, which continues and persists in its ongoing assault on the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombing that has continued for 17 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden is organizing a demonstration to expose the hypocrisy on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

The West and its support for the Jewish entity in its ongoing crimes against Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine, where the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip reached more than 1,900 and more than 8,000 were injured as a result of throwing more than 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons.

Stand with us today in order to reap the rewards and Allah Almighty will grant us victory, even if it is after a while.

Sunday, 30 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH – 15 October 2023 CE

#طوفان_الأقصى, #الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى, #ArmiesToAqsa, #AksaTufanı, #OrdularAksaya

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden