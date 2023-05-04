The colonial West did not stop pursuing a policy of abusing the Ummah of Islam in order to prevent its revival and restoration of its entity and glory, insisting on making it pay the price of its revolution against it, so it is keen to make our children grow up under a system woven by the reactionary, dark, secular thought by its tight control over the media and education institutions in the name of alleged modernity. This is under the auspices of a legislative cover emanating from crooked international agreements.

And in front of the continuing culture of systematic assault on the values of Islam and the anchors of identity in the souls of our children and youth through malicious means of communication that are normalized with crime, adultery, violating sanctities, and striking the authority and image of the shepherd as father, mother, and educator…

And in light of the state of exhaustion and confusion that afflicted Muslims in Tunisia between running after a living, cutting off basic materials, and depriving children of continuous education in light of an educational system that lacks infrastructure and is dominated by violence and turmoil, in which the educator is morally and materially humiliated in front of the systematic indifference policy of the modern state that pursues a policy of escaping forward. In search of a cure for the crisis within a system that was the cause of the disease…

We, in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia, announce, with the blessing of Allah the Almighty, the launch of a campaign under the title: “Secularism Plots Against our Children and their Salvation is in our Hands.”

The campaign program includes two points:

The first point: Secular education is the source of the disease and the cause of moral collapse in the country.

The second point: Islam is a cure for the Ummah in general and the young generations in particular.

Allah (swt) says:

[كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَلَوْ آمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْراً لَّهُم مِّنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient.” [TMQ Aali-Imran:110].

Official Spokeswoman for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

9 Shawwal 1444 – Saturday, 29th April 2023

nO: 24 / 1444

(Translated)