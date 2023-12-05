Houthi Actions Carried Out with the Sponsorship and Approval of the American Administration!

Al-Omana Net website reported in its news updates on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the statement of the regional spokesperson for the American Department of State, Samuel Warburg, under the title: “US State Department: Washington Does Not Intend to Impose New Sanctions on Houthis for One Reason Only.” In the statement, he mentioned, “The current administration of the United States does not intend to impose new sanctions on the Houthis so as not to impact the Yemeni people.” The actions of the Houthis do not anger Washington and serve its schemes.

This statement from the American State Department comes two days after its destroyer, USS Mason, was targeted by two ballistic missiles while responding to a distress call from the ship Central Park, and five individuals who had boarded the ship in the Gulf of Aden were detained.

This statement from Washington aims to prevent the international community from imposing sanctions on the Houthi rebels. Since when has Washington been concerned about the people of Yemen? It is behind the ongoing conflict there to establish its political influence by securing the Houthis in positions of power, replacing the British political influence. The Washington-backed political parties, including Ali Saleh’s defunct party and the Islah (Reform) Party, served British interests, knowingly or unknowingly. Washington previously prevented the fall of the city of Hodeidah into the hands of the Houthis under the pretext of protecting civilians, but did not take the same stance in the cities of Marib and Taiz because the Houthis were the ones attacking them. Washington did not consider the victims and the displaced during the nine years of war. The reason presented by Washington aligns with its plans to legitimize Houthi rule.

Washington has been keen on supporting the Houthi rebels regionally through Tehran. This has been evident since the administration of George W. Bush in 2001, continuing through the administrations of Obama, Trump, and up to the present moment in the Biden administration. This alignment with Washington’s plans aims to provoke sectarian conflicts in the Middle East to redraw American borders. Therefore, the actions of the Houthi rebels do not anger Washington; rather, they serve its schemes.

On the other hand, the voices of the southerners, such as British collaborators like Hani bin Brik, calling for the pilgrimage to Jerusalem under the protection of the Jews, and Aidarous al-Zubaidi advocating normalization with the Jewish entity, have risen. This follows their boss Britain, which condemned the Houthi rebels for the “illegal” seizure of the Galaxy Leader ship and called for its release.

The primary conflict in the Middle East, including Yemen, stems from direct intervention by old and modern colonial powers in the region since the fall of the Khilafah (Caliphate) after the end of World War I. This conflict persists due to the absence of Islamic rule and the division of its territories according to the Sykes-Picot Agreement, along with the establishment of the Jewish entity. The conflicting influences of colonial powers will only be removed from the heart of Muslim lands, the Middle East, by the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. This is what Hizb ut Tahrir is working towards. O people of faith and wisdom, do not side with one colonial party against another; rather, be with the mill of Islam wherever it turns.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

18 Jumada I 1445 – Saturday, 2nd December 2023

No: HTY – 1445 / 10

(Translated)