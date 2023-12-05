The State of the Khilafah is the One that Makes the Dignity and Security of Women a Fundamental Cornerstone of its Policies

Experts at the United Nations have confirmed that sexual violence is widely prevalent in Sudan, sometimes driven by ethnic motives and used as a tool of war. They are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for these acts of violence.

According to Sudan Pulse website, independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council stated in a press release: “We are deeply disturbed by reports indicating the widespread use of gender-based violence, including sexual violence, as a tool of war to subjugate and terrorize women and girls, breaking them and punishing them.” Experts, including the Special Rapporteurs on violence against women and girls, exploitation, and sexual assault against children, pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces and their allies appear to be responsible for most of the observed sexual violence in this conflict.

O People of Sudan: Since Western capitalism took control and ignited wars, the frequency of war crimes has increased. Large numbers of women have been killed in brutal and heinous ways. Women are either killed or raped in front of their children or their family, as witnessed with Muslim women in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and extending to what is happening to them now in Syria, Iraq, Burma, among other examples.

The current war in Sudan is an extension of the international capitalist wars and conflicts sponsored by America to gain control over the affairs of Sudan, spreading utilitarian values and marginalizing Islamic values. This is despite the fact that those involved in these actions are Muslims, the sons and daughters of Muslims.

So, it’s not surprising that rape, sexual violence, and harm against women are committed without the slightest consideration for Islamic values. Their sole concern is to implement the strategies of enemies, giving rise to these deviant behaviors by fighters as a strategic weapon to punish individuals, instill fear, eliminate adversaries, and humiliate men. This sends a message implying that they are unable to protect their women.

Those who commit these atrocities have lost all standards that illustrate the ways of righteous behavior toward people and their lives. The first thing that Islamic values yield in the personal development of a Muslim is strengthening their connection with Allah, to the extent that they are vigilant in both private and public aspects of their life. A Muslim does not undertake any action without considering the sanctity of Allah and seeking His approval.

O Muslims: Respecting women and preserving their dignity and honor are rights that Allah has commanded for them from above the seven heavens, whether in times of war or peace. There hasn’t been a single instance where these dirty tactics were used against women even in the wars fought by Muslims against their enemies. The saying of the Prophet Muhammad (saw),

«اسْتَوْصُوا بِالنِّسَاءِ خَيْراً»

“Act kindly toward women” can only be implemented by adhering to the Prophet’s saying (saw),

«الإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْؤُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ»

“The imam is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock”.

This is achieved by establishing a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which makes the dignity and security of women a fundamental cornerstone of its policies.

Official Spokeswoman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

18 Jumada I 1445 – Saturday, 2nd Decmber 2023

No: 05 / 1445

(Translated)