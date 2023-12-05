The Jewish Entity Resumes the Massacres of Our People in the Blessed Land of Palestine, Whilst Hundreds of Thousands of Our Soldiers Are Restrained in their Barracks!!

The regime of the Egyptian Firawn, aided and abetted by the rulers of Qatar, sprang into action, under the beck and call of the master of the Jewish entity, and the master of the Firawn of Egypt, the head of kufr, America. They mobilized to “liberate” Jewish prisoners. This is whilst decades have passed, within which the number of Muslim prisoners in Palestine, has reached more than eight thousand. Moreover, the Jews are still imprisoning dozens of Muslims every day. Yet, this has not moved a hair on the head of the regime of the Firawn of Egypt. Neither the regime nor its mouthpieces have uttered a single word, demanding the end of, or even denouncing, the captivity of the people of the Ummah. This is whilst it established to the world that it would not rest until the release of a few dozens of those whom Allah (swt) is angry with. It is a clear indication that the Firawn of Egypt is of the same race as those whom Allah (swt) is angry with, and he is loyal to them. He considers their captives as human beings, whilst he considers the Muslim captives as stones! The regime is far from being obedient to Allah (swt) and His Noble Messenger (saw), who does not speak from personal whims, but by Revelation alone. He (saw) commanded us to liberate Muslim prisoners, as he (saw) said,

«فُكُّوا الْعَانِيَ، وَأَطْعِمُوا الْجَائِعَ، وَعُودُوا الْمَرِيضَ»

“Free the captive, feed the hungry and visit the sick.” [Bukhari]

After the Egyptian regime, along with Qatar, exhausted their efforts to “liberate” as many Jewish prisoners as they could, the Jewish entity resumed its massacres. It shed the blood of our people and neighbors, right under the nose and eyes of our army. Our army is not a stone’s throw away from the troubled horizons of the Jewish state. Moreover, the Jewish state is within firing range of our cannons, rifles, and planes, which are all the Ummah’s arsenal to begin with, and we do not entrust it to just anyone. Therefore, it is not permissible for our army to miss out on this opportunity. It must rectify its current shortcomings, and those over the past eight decades, regarding the occupation of the Blessed Land by the Jews. It must compensate for its neglect of our people in Gaza at this time. If it does not do so, the army will be in a state similar to that of the army of the Firawn of Egypt, falling under sin and the Wrath of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّ فِرْعَوْنَ وَهَامَانَ وَجُنُودَهُمَا كَانُوا خَاطِئِينَ]

“Surely Firawn (Pharaoh,) Haman, and their soldiers were sinful.” [TMQ Surah Al-Qasas 28:8].

We know with certainty that within our armed forces there are those officers and soldiers, whose blood boils in their veins. They are motivated to avenge the blood of their brothers in Gaza, and throughout the blessed land of Palestine. We know that they are more powerful than the mujahideen, who buried the noses of the Jewish entity in the dirt, on 7 October. Even if they were equal to the heroes 7 October in Iman, they are thousands of times superior in numbers and equipment. Moreover, the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«إِذَا فَتَحَ اللهُ عَلَيْكُمْ مِصْرَ فَاتَّخِذُوا فِيهَا جُنْداً كَثِيفاً، فَذَلِكَ الْجُنْدُ خَيْرُ أَجْنَادِ الْأَرْضِ، فَقَالَ لَهُ أَبُو بَكْرٍ: وَلِمَ ذَلِكَ يَا رَسُولَ اللهِ؟ قَالَ: لِأَنَّهُمْ فِي رِبَاطٍ إِلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ»

“When Allah grants you victory over Egypt, take a large army there. That army is the best army on earth. Then Abu Bakr said to him, ‘Why is that, O Messenger of Allah?’ He (saw) said, ‘It is because they will be in the ribaat defense of frontiers until the Day of Resurrection.” It is not permitted for anyone in ribaat to lay down his weapons, otherwise he will be considered as one of those who deserted the battle, during battle. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا زَحْفاً فَلَا تُوَلُّوهُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ * وَمَنْ يُوَلِّهِمْ يَوْمَئِذٍ دُبُرَهُ إِلَّا مُتَحَرِّفاً لِقِتَالٍ أَوْ مُتَحَيِّزاً إِلَى فِئَةٍ فَقَدْ بَاءَ بِغَضَبٍ مِنَ اللهِ وَمَأْوَاهُ جَهَنَّمُ وَبِئْسَ الْمَصِيرُ]

“O believers! When you face the disbelievers in battle, never turn your backs to them. (15) And whoever does so on such an occasion, unless it is a maneuver, or to join their own troops, will earn the displeasure of Allah, and their abode will be Hell. What an evil destination! (16)” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:15-16].

So beware, O soldiers of Kananah, lest your fate be the fate of those whom Allah (swt) is angry with, and those whose abode is Hell. Instead, be amongst those whom the Messenger of Allah (saw) mentioned in the noble hadith, even without meeting them. Know that your Jihad in the Path of Allah (swt) is neither madness nor fanaticism. Instead, it is obedience to Allah (swt), closeness to Him, and longing for His Paradise. The Messenger of Allah (swt) said,

«رِبَاطُ يَوْمٍ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ خَيْرٌ مِنْ الدُّنْيَا وَمَا عَلَيْهَا، وَمَوْضِعُ سَوْطِ أَحَدِكُمْ مِنَ الْجَنَّةِ خَيْرٌ مِنْ الدُّنْيَا وَمَا عَلَيْهَا، وَالرَّوْحَةُ يَرُوحُهَا الْعَبْدُ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ أَوْ الْغَدْوَةُ خَيْرٌ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا وَمَا عَلَيْهَا»

“Observing the Ribat guarding of the frontiers for a single day is far better than the world and all that it contains. A place in Jannah as small as the whip of your horse is far better than the world and all that it contains. Fighting in the Path of Allah (swt) in the evening, or in the morning, is far better than the world and all that it contains.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

O those whom we consider to be among the best soldiers on earth! Hizb ut Tahrir is the guide that does not lie to his people. It asks you to strike fear in the enemy. We do not ask this for your neighbors and brothers alone, but also for your families in the Blessed Land of Palestine. They know that you are capable of striking fear in the enemy. So, grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir which leads you to overthrow the regime of the Firawn of Egypt, who is the origin of the pain of the people of al-Kinanah. So establish, with the Hizb, the second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood, that our Noble Messenger (saw) gave us good tidings of, when he (saw) said,

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be Khilafah on the NMethod of Prophethood.” [Ahmad]

It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) will lead you to liberate the prisoners and captives. It will take revenge for the chaste women of the Muslims, the bereaved, the orphans, and those who prostrate themselves, who have been abused by the brothers of apes and pigs. By this alone, will your sins be cleansed, whilst you will be saved from the Wrath of Allah, and obtain the pleasure of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said,

[لِمِثْلِ هَذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَامِلُونَ]

“For such honor, let those who do good deeds, strive.” [TMQ Surah As-Saffat 37:61]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

18 Jumada I 1445 – 2nd December 2023

No: 13 / 1445

(Translated)