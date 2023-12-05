Capitalism: A Disaster in Waiting

Tens of thousands of people across the country have been affected by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides. Kenya, including the Horn of Africa has experienced intense rainfall linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon in recent weeks that has claimed dozens of lives, including over 100 in various parts of Kenya. Widespread damage to houses and roads have occurred.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya wishes to mention the following:

We are saddened with the loss of lives and properties and we are calling to the whole society, especially the Islamic society, to donate various relief supplies to the affected individuals as that is what Islam recommends. The Prophet (saw) said

«مَنْ فَرَّجَ عَنْ مُسْلِمٍ كُرْبَةً، فَرَّجَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرُبَاتِ يَوْمِ القِيَامَةِ»

“Whoever relieves the difficulty of another Muslim, Allah (swt) will relieve for him a difficulty among the difficulties on Judgment Day”.

Whenever disasters like these happen, they compel us to acknowledge the weakness of humanity and testify to the power of the Almighty Allah, the Creator of Man, Life and Universe. This is another rational proof that Man by nature is weak, limited and subject to forces beyond his control and therefore needs the guidance of His Creator, Allah, to manage His day to day affairs and guarantee ultimate success.

The flooding have clearly shown the failure of infrastructural engineering due to political corruption that has compromised completely of the construction. In this regard, the general population will bear the double burden of taxation and poor construction due to poor construction.

Often when such calamities occur, they reveal the true nature of the problematic capitalist ideology and its ruling systems of not giving priority to the public interests. In the battle for power, capitalist politicians roam the country in helicopters seeking votes but in flooding they stare at televisions as the public drowns! This is the true depiction of capitalism and their leaders of valuing their lives and disregarding the lives of the poor.

The government ultimately bears the responsibility for being negligent about people’s safety as it was supposed to take precautionary measures by instituting special procedures as a way to mitigate such effects of disasters as well as urgent relief actions to relieve the suffering of people.

Islam as an ideology and complete way of life defines the responsibility of taking care of the public affairs is primarily upon to the government and not individuals or private organizations. The Prophet (saw) said:

«الإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ»

“The leader of people is a shepherded and is responsible for his citizens”.

As for tragedies like floods, Islam has ordered a leader to utilize funds from the treasury (Baitul Mal) to tend to the affected people and this is its responsibility to the public and not a favor. If it happens there are no funds in the state treasury, then he is forced to levy the rich a specific amount to compensate for such a situation. This is how the Khilafah (caliph) is expected to take care of the interests of its citizens bi idhni llah Taala.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

16 Jumada I 1445 – Thursday, 30th November 2023

No: AH 07 / 1445