Mourning a New Martyr in Uzbekistan Prisons

With deep sorrow and pain, we mourn to the Muslims of our country, especially to the Islamic Ummah at large, another member of Hizb ut Tahrir who joined the ranks of the Hizb’s martyrs and joined the highest companion. Our brother, Nigmonov Ayub Khan Ismailovich, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, was martyred on Saturday, December 2nd, in Prison No. 64/46 in the city of Nawai.

Our brother, Ayub Khan, was born on August 2, 1975, and he is a father of three children. He spent 24 years of his life unjustly in various prisons in Uzbekistan and was finally martyred in this den of oppression in Nawai. The funeral prayer for our brother was held at the Jame Ali Mosque after the Dhuhr prayer the following day.

It is worth mentioning that Yusuf, Suleiman, Yunus, and Yaqub Jan, the brothers of Ayub Khan, spent nearly 20 years of their lives in harsh conditions and strict regimes under the suppression of the Uzbek regime, solely because of their faith. However, this oppressive government did not release Ayub Khan. He was sentenced to prison in 1999 during the peak of mass arrests at that time. After enduring various forms of torture, he was finally released from prison dead. Despite claims that the cause of Ayub Khan’s death was respiratory inflammation, we cannot forget that the agents of this government returned many of our brothers, diagnosed with similar conditions, to their families with bodies full of bruises, forcing their families to bury them immediately to prevent any dissenting voices.

It is known that the Uzbekistan regime imprisoned members of Hizb ut Tahrir during the oppressive and murderous rule of the Jew Karimov. They executed hundreds of prisoners, either during interrogations or in prisons. May Allah accept their martyrdom and be pleased with them! After the death of the bloodthirsty tyrant Karimov in 2016, and during Mirziyoyev’s reign, many Hizb ut Tahrir Shabab were released, but hundreds of them are still in prison to this day. Their sentences have been extended several times, and as a result, most of them will remain in prison until 2035. In recent years, the practice of “raids” on our Shabab has been repeated, and National Security officers attached to prisons give instructions on who should be executed based on a plan, personally overseeing the execution of this crime. While these disgusting individuals have been disabled from prisons during Mirziyoyev’s rule, others have been trained by the tyrant Karimov. Perhaps the oppressors have forgotten our brothers in prison for a quarter of a century, but the Ummah and their brothers who call for them will never forget! We remind the Uzbekistan government that you will be held accountable for the bodies of the brave Islamic Ummah men, especially the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir who emerged from the prisons as martyrs, and for the detention of those who remain without their release! Surely, the established Khilafah (Caliphate) will hold you to account soon, by the permission of Allah. The punishment of Allah is severe and bitter!

We ask Allah Almighty to gather our brother Ayoub Khan with the master of martyrs, Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib, may Allah be pleased with him, and to admit him to the highest Firdaus that Allah has promised to those who die in His cause! We pray to Him, Subhanahu, to grant patience and well-being to his family and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them along with our sincere prayers.

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab:23].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

19 Jumada I 1445 – Sunday, 3rd December 2023

No: 06 / 1445

(Translated)