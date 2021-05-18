Views on the News 16/05/2021

Details:

Biden Tries to Maintain Distance Despite Netanyahu Provocation

As the illegal Jewish entity follows its usual path of escalating conflict from civilian attacks to police action to airstrikes on Gaza, US President Joe Biden continues to adhere to the policy of controlling from afar. Until now, Biden has not even appointed an ambassador to the illegal entity. Across the Middle East, US President Joe Biden has intensified use of the political style adopted fifteen years ago to control Muslim lands from a distance; America introduced this after the previous political style of physical occupation resulted in catastrophic failures in Iraq and Afghanistan. America, despite its immense material power, had to relearn the bitter lesson that forced European imperialists to withdraw their armies from Muslim lands in the last century. In any case, America has succeeded in displacing the European from most of the Muslim countries, and wishes now to focus on consolidating its gains, while it turns its attention to the more immediate problem of China.

Binyamin Netanyahu plays as he wishes within his domestic politics because America is fully content with the current situation. This time the provocation and escalation in Palestine serve to assist Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in prolonging his rule and avoiding trial on corruption charges. Netanyahu has already become the longest-serving prime minister of the illegal entity but he has done this by constant manipulation of the political forces around him, and by courting the intensely racist and nationalist far right and increasing their role in politics but since 2019 Netanyahu has faced corruption charges and political deadlock, calling election after election to stabilise his position, and spending much of this time as head of caretaker governments. Now again, just as his premiership was coming to an end, current events have saved him. The promising opposition alliance being developed by Naftali Bennett has now disintegrated, as such challenges always favour the experienced incumbent. Naturally, many are saying that it was Netanyahu himself that instigated all this in order to retain power and further forestall corruption proceedings against him.

The illegal entity is designed to be an imperialist outpost in the heart of the Muslim world. The West knows that Muslims will never accept its existence, and so fully back the illegal entity’s use of force to crush the people of Palestine. Meanwhile, Muslim rulers, all of them agents to the West, dutifully express meaningless verbal protestations, only to appease their own populations, without taking a single step towards actually solving the problem. All this happened because the Muslim Ummah had fallen into a deep sleep; but each time the illegal entity unleashes its brutal terror, the Muslim Ummah is stirred to awaken. The pure thoughts and feelings of Islam are returning to it. Muslims have begun noticing the emptiness and insincerity of their rulers’ commitment to Palestine or any other of the Muslims’ vital issues, and are increasingly outspoken against their corrupt rulers. This noble Ummah is reawakening, and it will soon overthrow the entire agent ruling class that has, by other means, perpetuated Western imperialism in Muslim lands. And with Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall soon re-establish the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet (saw), that shall unify all Muslim lands, liberate foreign occupied territories, fully implement the Islamic Sharia, restore the Islamic way of life and carry the message of Islam to the entire world.



Saudi Iran Talks, Turkish Lira

This week Iran confirmed publicly that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia, hosted by Iraq, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying in his televised weekly news conference, “De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region.” The question is why now, after such bitter conflict in the past. Bloomberg quotes a London-based analyst as saying, “The U.S. is pushing its Gulf allies to talk directly to Iran”. For sure, the agent rulers in the Muslim world do not move an inch without permission from their Western masters. Saudi Arabia has been under Western control since the British mobilised ibn Saud to take control of Arabia on their behalf, after their other agent Sharif Hussain started making higher demands. And Iran has been under American control since Khomeini made a deal with the US, who wished to wrest control of that country from the Shah, who owed his loyalty to the British. As explained above, Biden wishes to consolidate recent American gains; for this purpose, he wishes to create a balance of power between key American agents, according to which they shall cooperate with each other as enemies, similar to the age-old British policy of ‘divide and rule’, thus ensuring continued US control. The proper solution to the problem of the Middle East is not collaboration between its different rulers, but their complete replacement by a single general leadership for all Muslims. True unity will only be achieved under a single Imam for all Muslims, within a single state, and a fully integrated singular military force that will immediately be the largest in the world.

This week the value of the Turkish lira fell again, to its lowest level this year, with serious consequences for the Turkish economy, which had already been struggling because of severe lockdown restrictions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had built his economic policy not on generating real growth but on ‘export-orientation’ and massive foreign loans for fantastical private sector construction projects that give the superficial impression of progress but are actually hugely wasteful expenditures that only plunge the economy into yet further difficulties. With the drop in the lira, the public and private debt burden has exploded. The Capitalist economic system has in fact failed in Western countries; whatever prosperity they enjoy is a consequence not of their domestic economies but of their exploitative imperialistic foreign policy that drains the manpower, wealth and resources of the rest of the world, by having the Capitalist economic system implemented even more strictly in other countries. No state can gain real strength unless it primarily addresses its own indigenous economic requirements, in particular its strategic and military requirements. Vast internal expenditures on unnecessary infrastructure projects simply divert the economy from addressing actual needs. Similarly, ‘export-oriented’ economies, such as Turkey’s, remain linked to the West, putting the needs and demands of Western countries ahead of their own, while at the same time making them extremely vulnerable to external shocks. It is a common misperception that Western economics is necessary to progress, while actually it is the reason for our economies being destroyed from within. In contrast, it is the Islamic economic system that brings real economic strength; it was Islamic economics that not only made Muslim lands the most prosperous in the world but also supported prosperity in China and Europe because of Islam’s open trade policies. However, the world shall soon witness the marvel of Islamic economics again under the implementation of Islam by the re-established Islamic Khilafah State.

Erdogan Offers Strategy Based Diplomacy to Rein in ‘Israel’

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the time has come when an international protection force should be sent to Palestine to protect the civilian population from Israeli attacks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a highly charged diplomatic effort to encourage the international community to come up with a strong response to Israel and hold the Zionist state accountable for committing large-scale violence and human rights abuse against Palestinians. Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey continues to mobilise all relevant international institutions, especially the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, to support Palestine and teach Israel a “deterrent lesson”. In the past few days, President Erdogan held phone calls with the heads of states and governments of nearly 20 countries, which include Palestine, Russia, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait and Algeria. President Erdogan invited the leaders he talked with to take effective action together against Israel’s attacks on Masjid Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Gaza and all the Palestinians. In this direction, according to the Turkish government’s latest press release, the president made his first contact with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas Political Bureau. During his talks, the Turkish president described the attacks of Israel as “[acts of] terror” and expressed the harshest condemnation of the persecution of Palestinian Muslims. President Erdogan said that they are taking initiatives at all levels to mobilize the entire world, especially the Islamic world, to stop the terror and occupation carried out by Israel. He reaffirmed that Turkey will remain as a supporter of the Palestinian cause and keep standing with its Palestinian brothers. The Turkish president also said that Turks will continue to protect the glory of Jerusalem. Pointing out that the main target of Israel’s lawlessness and inhumane attacks is essentially all Muslims, the president also noted that the importance of working together for the immediate cessation of Israel’s attacks. Erdogan said that the international community’s strong and deterrent response as well as concrete steps against illegal practices and support for Palestine are necessary. Erdogan said it was important for the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the issue before the crisis grows further, and the idea of sending an international protection force to the region to protect Palestinian civilians should also be worked on. In addition, in accordance with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Presidency of Religious Affairs organized an “emergency Jerusalem meeting” with the agenda of “Masjid Al Aqsa and Jerusalem” with the participation of Religious Affairs Ministers, Presidents and Chief Inspectors of Islamic countries. During the meeting, a common position was laid out on the protection of the sanctity of Jerusalem and the cessation of the persecution of Palestinian Muslims. [Source: TRTWORLD]

The immediate solution to the Jewish state’s violence is to deploy Muslim armies in Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories. However, the long-term solution requires the complete liberation of Palestine and an end to the Western project of establishing and supporting the Zionist state. This necessitates the re-establishment of Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood to take on and cut the support of Western powers to the Jewish state.

We Stand with Gaza: PM Imran Khan Reiterates Support for Palestine

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to reiterate his support for the people of Palestine, denouncing atrocities being committed by Israel. The death toll from the Israeli air strikes in Gaza strip has risen to 35. The tense atmosphere in Jerusalem over the past couple of days reached a crescendo on Tuesday when Israeli planes bombed Gaza following reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory. Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian worshippers with stun grenades and rubber bullets over the past several days following protests against Jewish settlements in the Sheikh Jarrah area. The massacre invited rebuke from most Muslim countries, with PM Imran Khan tweeting his support for Palestine today as well. “I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine,” he tweeted. The prime minister tweeted an excerpt from what seems to be an old article of Noam Chomsky on the Palestine-Israel situation. “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back,” reads the statement. This is, by far, the heaviest exchange between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza, and prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control. UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted: “Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation. “The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now,” he wrote. Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gazans reported their homes shaking and the sky lighting up with Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them. Diplomatic sources told AFP that Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated past Israeli-Hamas conflicts, were attempting to calm tensions. Last week, PM Khan strongly condemned the attacks led by Israeli forces on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque, in violation of “all norms of humanity and international law”. PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan reiterates its support for Palestinians. [Source: Geo TVs]

Khan has a habit of using rhetoric and internationalizing issues without resolving them. He let down the Rohingyan Muslims, and Kashmiris in the past. He will do the same with the Palestinians. He is the chief in command of the armed forces of Pakistan who should lead them to liberate the blessed land of Palestine instead of sending out tweets.

China and the US Dash Toward Another MAD Arms Race

The foundations of strategic stability in East Asia are crumbling. As the U.S. and China intensify their competition in trade, technology and security, the factors that have previously underpinned regional strategic stability — and made possible the region’s economic success — have either been eroded significantly or become key drivers of instability. Strategic stability, marked principally by cooperative relations among major powers, benign threat assessment and muted competition for military superiority, has prevailed in East Asia during most of the post-Cold War era. The most important cause of the extraordinary luck East Asia has had since the fall of the Berlin Wall is engagement, not confrontation, between the U.S. and China. Despite occasional tensions, Washington and Beijing succeeded in promoting cooperation and managing their differences. Economically, regional economic integration encouraged by the U.S. created incentives for foreign policy restraint, keeping a lid on long-standing maritime and territorial disputes. On the security front, the U.S. alliance system and the forward deployment of forces helped maintain the region’s military balance of power. Although China viewed this American security posture as a relic of the Cold War and inimical to its security interests, it acquiesced to America’s security presence because it both benefited from the stability it produced and lacked the capabilities to challenge it. Today, few of these pillars of stability remain standing. The U.S. and China are now in an open-ended geopolitical conflict. Both see each other as an existential geopolitical threat. U.S.-led economic integration stalled after Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The raging trade and tech wars between the U.S. and China threaten to fragment East Asia’s trade, investment and technology flows because Washington has embraced decoupling as an instrument to weaken Chinese power. China’s own version of decoupling — reducing its reliance on the U.S. market and its technology — will further accelerate fragmentation. To be sure, Beijing is trying to stitch together a separate trading bloc through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement that excludes the U.S. But that strategy appears less likely to succeed following the rapidly deteriorating ties between RCEP’s two largest members, China and Japan, with Tokyo appearing to side with the U.S. in its duel with China. In retrospect, China is mostly to blame for the demolition of the foundations of East Asia’s strategic stability. China’s rise, accompanied by its rapid military buildup, its turn toward hard authoritarianism at home and its aggressive foreign policy, have fundamentally altered the threat assessments of the region’s key players. Change in threat perception unavoidably forces the two dominant actors in East Asia — the U.S. and China — to reevaluate the adequacy of their military capabilities. Of all the factors driving strategic instability in the region, it is this reevaluation that has unleashed the most dangerous dynamic. From Beijing’s perspective, the American alliance system and forward deployment now poses an intolerable and acute threat to its security. Although China has been modernizing its military since the mid-1990s to deter the U.S. from intervening in a future conflict in the Taiwan Straits, the rapid descent of U.S.-China relations from engagement to open-ended conflict over the last two years has greatly increased Beijing’s urgency and determination to further narrow the gap in military capabilities with the U.S. For the U.S., already alarmed that Chinese advances are eroding America’s military edge, the only logical response is to take actions to maintain its advantage. The Pentagon’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a six-year plan costing $27 billion, explicitly focuses on meeting China’s military threat. It is almost certainly the first of many similar measures to come. Because of China’s secretive political system, we do not know if President Xi Jinping and his colleagues have formulated their response to the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, but the odds are high that Beijing will see this as an escalation of the threat level and will counter it accordingly. Here we have a classic vicious cycle. Tragically, all signs suggest that this arms race will escalate and make East Asia less secure and worse-off. [Source: Nikkie Asia].

The onus is on China to demonstrate that it can stand up to America’s tactics to contain the dragon. Engaging in an arms race is not the way to do this. On the contrary, China has to accomplish political gains like seizing Taiwan to put an end to US primacy in the Asian Pacific