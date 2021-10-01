O Brothers of Taliban! Turn Your Faces towards the Islamic Ummah and not the Disbelieving International Community

“Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid defended the latest additions to the cabinet at a news conference on Tuesday [21 September 2021], saying it included members of ethnic minorities, such as the Hazaras, and that women might be added later. Mujahid bristled at international conditions for recognition, saying there was no reason for withholding it. “It is the responsibility of the United Nations to recognise our government [and] for other countries, including European, Asian and Islamic countries, to have diplomatic relations with us,” he said. He also took the time to announce several appointments, including ministers and deputy ministers, to the Taliban’s caretaker government. The appointments included figures from Panjshir and Baghlan. Panjshir is home to the National Resistance Front, which is the sole large-scale effort to try and keep the Taliban from taking over the entire country.” (Source: aljazeera.com)

For some time now, the Ummah has awaited expectantly upon the Taliban to declare the establishment of the Islamic State or the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, which rules by the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of His Prophet (saw). However, in contrast, the Taliban suddenly declared the formation of a ministerial government, without clarifying the nature, details and structure of such a state. The Taliban did so instead of immediately announcing the canons and constitution of the state, derived from the Noble Quran and Blessed Sunnah alone. Instead, the movement began reassuring of its commitment to international laws and good relations with the international community. The Taliban announced good relations with neighboring states that are hostile to them as allies to the international community. This is all in accordance with their agreement with the US in Doha. Accordingly, the Taliban movement calls for the international community to recognize the ministerial government it has formed. Thus, Zabihullah Mujahid demanded that the international community recognize the new Afghan government and deal with it according to international norms, whilst denying the existence of Daesh (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan.

In response to that demand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken declared on Thursday, 23 September that, “I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose… again, the Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support from the international community; the relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes. That’s what we’re looking for.” [Source: Voice of America]

Indeed, “the Deen is Naseeha (Advice),” so accordingly, we advise our brothers in Taliban to turn their faces towards the Islamic Ummah and not to the disbelieving international community, which is dominated by those who are hateful enemies of Islam and Muslims. We advise them to discriminate between states in their dealings, for states such as India, China, Russia and the US are part of the same axis of evil, within the disbelieving world. Similarly, there are the current oppressive regimes in the Islamic world, who have usurped the authority of Muslims. Their hatred and enmity towards Islam and Muslims is not less than the axis of evil. Instead, they are the agents, tools and pawns used by major powers to realize their interests in the Islamic World, fighting Muslims to prevent Islam from returning to ruling, governance and statehood.

Thus, there is no practical or operational difference between Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Qatar on the one hand, and the US, the head of Kufr, on the other. The Taliban movement must not adopt pragmatic thinking, for it is a thinking that politics is only an art of all and any possibilities. Instead, the sole reference for politics in words and deeds is provided Shariah legal rulings to the exclusion of all else. One must never think that one can achieve salvation and safety by following what comes out of feeble and deficient human minds, through political maneuverings that violate Shariah legal rulings. Did the Messenger of Allah (saw) demand the recognition of his state in Madinah from Rome and Persia? Did he (saw) not send envoys to call them to Islam, even though they neither fought him nor form an alliance to fight him?! Did he (saw) ask for humanitarian and non-humanitarian aid from Quraish or to release the wealth which the Quraish took from Muhajireen? Did he (saw) not prepare the weaponry and military power to fight them and demolish their fortresses in order to open Mecca?! Did he (saw) forgive the belligerent of Quraish and consult with them to form his government? Did he not kill the deeply belligerent in the Battles of Badr and Uhud, as well as after the Opening of Mecca?!

We know for sure that thousands of sincere mujahids in Afghan were true to what they had promised to Allah (swt), seeking to please Allah (swt) by raising the Word of Allah (swt) as the highest, cultivating the atmosphere for the Khilafah, whether in Kabul or Islamabad. They did not sacrifice their lives for a crooked seat in the United Nations, nor to please the international community who aimed their arrows towards them from a single quiver, fighting and martyring them, leaving their women as widows and children as orphans.

Since it is clear to the Taliban movement that it does not have the project of establishing the Khilafah Rashidah, nor does it have ability to do so, it is obligatory upon the brothers in Taliban to place their hands with the hands of their brothers who sincerely work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. So let them grant their Nusrah to Hizb ut Tahrir, the party that has the complete project of the Islamic State and has the ability to both establish and run the state, both in its legal and political administration, as administered by the Prophet (saw).

Indeed, the Hizb has fully prepared for the Islamic State upon the Method of Prophethood and not upon the method of sectarian leaders and their emirates, which existed in the latter era of Muslims. Indeed, the Hizb does not yearn for ruling positions, yet it does not abstain from ruling by Islam. Accordingly, when the Hizb asks for the ruling, it only asks for the ruling of Islam and not for material benefit. The ruling in Islam is a Shariah responsibility upon those who are capable. It is not allowed for those who are capable to give up or abandon the ruling, just as it is not permissible for those who are not capable of ruling with Islam to grasp ruling positions as if he seeks benefit for himself.

Muslim narrated on the authority of Abu Dharr who said: I said to the Prophet (saw),

يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ أَلاَ تَسْتَعْمِلُنِي

“Messenger of Allah, will you not use me [for public office]?”

He stroked my shoulder with his hand and said,

«يَا أَبَا ذَرٍّ إِنَّكَ ضَعِيفٌ وَإِنَّهَا أَمَانَةٌ وَإِنَّهَا يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ خِزْىٌ وَنَدَامَةٌ إِلاَّ مَنْ أَخَذَهَا بِحَقِّهَا وَأَدَّى الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ فِيهَا»

“Abu Dharr, you are weak, whilst authority is a trust and on the Day of Judgment it is a cause of humiliation and regret, except for one who fulfils its obligations and (properly) discharges the duties attendant thereon.”

Bilal Al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan

(Translated)