Published on 30th September 2021
Seminar Video Report in Atma – Syria: “Last of the Bombings… Is there Hope of a Return?”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Syria

A video report of a seminar that Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized in the town of Atma, countryside of Idlib, as a series of seminars that were organized in the liberated northern parts of Syria in order to spread political awareness among its people entitled, “Last of the Bombings… Is there Hope of a Return?”

Speakers included: Ustaadh Ahmed Abdul Wahab, Head of The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria and Ustaadh Abdullah Al Sheikh, Member of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria.

Thursday, 16 Safar 1443 AH – 23 September 2021 CE

