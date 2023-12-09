The Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir organized, “Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine” to demand that the armies of the Muslim lands move urgently to save the women and children of Gaza and liberate the entire Blessed Land of Palestine from the murderous Zionist occupation. The Day of Action spanned over 5 continents and included protests, seminars and other activities by women in Palestine, Turkey, Indonesia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Kenya, America, Australia, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium and Britain.

Sunday, 12 Jumada al Awwal 1445 AH – 26 November 2023 CE

-Britain’s Seminar-

[Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine]

– Talk 1 –

Shifting the Narrative on the Global Day of Action for Palestine

The talk was delivered by Haniya Abdul Jalil, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain

– Talk 2 –

Only the Entire Liberation of Palestine by the Muslim Armies Can END the Genocide!

The talk was delivered by Dr. Nazreen Nawaz, Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir. The speech was also delivered by speakers in the various protests and seminars organised across the world on the Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine.

– Talk 3 –

If Not Now, then When? If Not the Armies, then Who?

(Urdu)

The talk was delivered by Sarah Feroz, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.

– Talk 4 –

If Not Now, then When? If Not the Armies, then Who?

(Arabic)

The talk was delivered by Ustadha Lama, Qur’an reciter, University Professor & Researcher.

– Talk 5 –

A Call to the Muslim Youth to Work for the Liberation of Palestine

The talk was delivered by Umm Bilal, Member of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.

