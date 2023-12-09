The Agent Regimes Provide a Lifeline to the Entity of the Jews. The Secret Betrayal Has Now Become Public!

Under the title, “Operating a land bridge between the ports of Haifa and Dubai, passing through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, to bypass Houthi threats,” the arabi21.com website reported, citing Hebrew media, that, “The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the occupying state signed an agreement to operate a land bridge, between the ports of Dubai and Haifa, passing through Saudi and Jordanian territory, with the aim of bypassing Houthi threats to close shipping lanes. Hebrew websites reported that the “Israeli company” Traknet had begun operating a land bridge from the port of Dubai, through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, to the port of Haifa, in order to overcome threats to maritime trade in the Red Sea.”

The description of betrayal, despite its reality, is no longer sufficient to describe the stance of the agent regimes towards Palestine, its people, and all that is happening within it. With betrayal comes conspiracy. The betrayal was a secret one. It has now become public. Such are the treasonous regimes. They mount such betrayal, instead of extending a hand of relief and support to the people of Palestine, even whilst they are being subjected to crimes and genocide at the hands of the Jewish entity. They do so, instead of cutting off the world’s sea, land, and airspace, stopping oil supplies, and using all their might to stop the bloodshed, while they are capable of doing so. Unless the armies of the Muslims move, as the West’s fleets moved in support of the Jewish entity, these regimes will instead throw a lifeline to the entity of the Jews to secure its trade, with a land corridor, that bypasses the threatened sea routes, by means of a supply route, via a land bridge, extending from the UAE to the port of Haifa.

At a time when the siege is being tightened around Gaza, while it is being subjected to destruction, with the cutting off of Gaza’s water and food supplies, the traitorous regimes are seeking to secure a new route to supply the fragile and crumbling the Jewish entity. This is just as they ensured the means of survival for the Jewish entity previously, when they formed a protective shield around it, as an obstacle in front of the sons of the Islamic Ummah, so that they cannot eradicate the occupation. These regimes engaged with the sons of the Ummah themselves, restraining their hands, and caging them through nationalist borders. Today, they ensure the continued survival of the Jewish entity, and even support it in carrying out its crimes against the people of Palestine. These regimes’ disdain for the blood of Muslims has reached its peak. They no longer have a redline, except for the survival of their accursed, crooked thrones.

All of these regimes are involved in treason, ensuring the dominance of the entity of the Jews over the people of Palestine. There is no difference between the Egyptian regime that is besieging Gaza, and the Turkish regime that supplies the entity of the Jews with oil and food. There is no difference between the regimes that seek to secure the Jewish entity with the land bridge, beginning with the regime of the United Arab Emirates that fights against Allah (swt), His Deen, and the believers, through to the regime of immorality in the Land of the Two Sacred Masjids, and ending with the Jordanian regime, the regime created by the British to be a twin brother to the Jewish entity, as a guardian of its long shared borders, in a long history of surrender, betrayal, collaboration and conspiracy.

O Muslims, O Officers, and O People of Power in the Ummah:

It is no longer a secret to you that these regimes and the entity of the Jews are all ropes that pull together, in mutual support. Its survival is part of their survival. Its demise is part of their demise. These regimes betray Allah (swt), His Deen, and His Messenger (saw). They are loyal to the people most hostile, of all peoples, to those who believe. All this does not save the entity of the Jews from its inevitable fate. Instead, all this condemns itself to its own destruction, along with their destruction. This is because its corruption and criminality became counted as theirs. This is just as their corruption is counted as its corruption. The promise of Allah (swt) is coming to being fulfilled, regarding those who follow the Jews and Christians until he becomes one of them, and allies himself with them, just as the regimes do now. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as allies. They are allies of each other. Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah ﷻ does not guide the wrongdoing people * You see those with sickness in their hearts racing for their alliance, saying, “We fear a turn of fortune will strike us.” However, perhaps Allah ﷻ will bring about victory, or another favour, by His command. They will then regret what they have hidden in their hearts.” [TMQ Surah Al-Maaidah 5:51- 52].

So be the Ansaar supporters of Allah (swt), and the hand of truth that smashes falsehood. Overthrow these traitorous rulers. Free yourselves to liberate the land of the Isra’a of your Prophet (saw). Grant support to your brothers, whilst Allah (swt) is with you and will not lay waste to your good deeds.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

22 Jumada I 1445 – Wednesday, 6th December 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 09

(Translation)