Don’t Let the Media Distract from the Truth

As the media narrative in the Zionist state changes, don’t allow it to distract you from the core issue.

Before October 7th mainstream media was full of articles debating the possible fall of Netanyahu. Since October 7th, the narrative shifted to a full scale attack on Hamas. They rewrote the definition of anti-Semitism by equating it with any anti-zionist sentiment. The deaths of innocent Palestinians were clearly not important in the scheme of things. The truth of the issue of Palestine was ignored or rewritten.

However, in the war between social media and mainstream media, we see that social media was winning. Mainstream media has taken a beating as their bias, propaganda and outright fake reporting has been exposed again and again.

The ability of social media to share the horrific events in Gaza in real time has prevented the sanitization of the reality of the occupation that used to occur in the past. It has allowed people across the world to actually comprehend what the innocent men, women and children are facing. This has led to demonstrations across the world, in support of the Palestinian people, which do not seem to be abating.

However, now, anyone reading the news regularly will start to see a shift in the reporting, nearing two months after the current crisis blew up, we see a return to the pre October 7th narrative, a focus on Netanyahu. The media is now interviewing people and issuing reports that are focused on discussing Netanyahu.

Is he going to be the fall guy? Is this a move to weaken public anger and outrage by building a narrative that the real culprit is Netanyahu not the zionist state and he needs to be removed for peace talks to resume, and a solution to be found?

Let us not forget the following three points,

Firstly, October 7th was not the start of the problem, it is one more event in a series of events that began with the occupation of this region by Britain, and the establishment of the zionist state by the British in 1948. Occupation of this land is the main cause of the problem.

Secondly, Netanyahu is a Zionist, and he believes in the Zionist ideology. As did his predecessors and all those who claim citizenship of the Zionist state. There may be varying degrees of hostility, but all Zionists believe in the existence of the Zionist state of “Israel,” and even the idea of ‘Greater Israel’, whose borders extend past the present ones, into the surrounding Arab countries.

Thirdly, the removal of Netanyahu is not a solution in itself. The state will still exist with all the laws that give it power and control over the Palestinians. Bringing in a leader who appears more amenable to diplomacy and discussion, will only lead to the revival of the idea of a two-state solution. Not a discussion of ending the Zionist entity and its occupation of land, that the British and western colonialist nations had no right to give away.

The Islamic Ummah has shown brotherhood and Imaan through concern for the Palestinians. However, our Imaan does not just push us to only show concern, to send money, food, clothes, to take to the streets and demonstrate. Our Imaan instructs us to take the solution for this problem from Islam, by understanding and following the Shari’ah rulings.

This means we must understand that it is Haram to surrender land of Muslims. Land that was opened and ruled by the Islamic Khilafah State, whether it is Ushri or Kharaji land, is an inviolable sanctity. No one has the authority to accept a solution that involves giving up this land to the non-Muslims. This means according to Islamic law, the two-state solution is not an option. The rulers are not allowed to surrender even a hand span of the land, because it is not theirs to give.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ أَخَذَ شِبْرًا مِنْ الْأَرْضِ ظُلْمًا فَإِنَّهُ يُطَوَّقُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ مِنْ سَبْعِ أَرَضِينَ»

“Whoever took a hand span of land unjustly, then he will be encircled with it on the Day of Judgement, from seven Earths.” [Al-Bukhari].

It is narrated from Ibn ‘Umar, he said: The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ أَخَذَ مِنْ الْأَرْضِ شَيْئًا بِغَيْرِ حَقِّهِ خُسِفَ بِهِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ إِلَى سَبْعِ أَرَضِينَ»

“Whoever took anything from the land illegally, he will be sunk on the Day of Judgement to seven Earths.” [Al-Bukhari]

Ash-Shaukani said in Nayl ul-Autar, commenting on these Ahadeeth said,

وأحاديث الباب تدل على تغليظ عقوبة الظلم والغصب وأن ذلك من الكبائر

‘the Ahadeeth of this subject grant evidence for the harshness for Injustice and Usurpation, and that this is of the Major Sins (Kabaa’ir).’

Our Iman also requires that we understand, what does Islam legislate as the action when Muslim land and Muslims are being attacked and killed? The Muslims must fight to defend themselves, and the obligation rests on those with the capability, the armed forces!! Remaining in their barracks and watching the slaughter and the flowing of the blood of a believer, that Rasul Allah (saw) said was more precious that the Holy Ka’aba, is a grave sin. Allah (swt) has made it a Shariah obligation to end the usurpation of the lands of the Muslims by the kafireen. Allah (swt) said,

[وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“Expel them from wherever they have expelled you.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:191].

Our Imaan also requires that we understand, what Islam says about rulers of Muslims who have taken the position of responsibility but refuse to fulfil it. Instead of the action that is required from Islam, all we are seeing is empty words and useless threats. Our rulers are sinful, as they bow to western pressure and put their own wealth and position before obedience to Allah (swt) and any concern for the Ummah. Allah (swt) said,

[الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِنْ دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِنْدَهُمْ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًا]

“Those who take the Kafireen as Allies instead of Believers, do they seek honour from them? Indeed, all honour lies with Allah alone. [Surah An-Nisa’a 4:135].

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«أَعَاذَكَ اللَّهُ مِنْ إِمَارَةِ السُّفَهَاءِ قَالَ وَمَا إِمَارَةُ السُّفَهَاءِ قَالَ أُمَرَاءُ يَكُونُونَ بَعْدِي لَا يَقْتَدُونَ بِهَدْيِي وَلَايَسْتَنُّونَ بِسُنَّتِي فَمَنْ صَدَّقَهُمْ بِكَذِبِهِمْ وَأَعَانَهُمْ عَلَى ظُلْمِهِمْ فَأُولَئِكَ لَيْسُوا مِنِّي وَلَسْتُ مِنْهُمْ وَلَايَرِدُوا عَلَيَّ حَوْضِي»

“Allah save you from the leadership of the foolish ones.” The companion asked the Prophet, “Who are from the foolish leadership?” The Prophet replied, “Those rulers who will come after me and they will neither heed my guidance nor follow my Sunnah, so whosoever validated their lies and supported them in their treachery, will not be from me and I am not from them and they will not (be allowed to come near) my well, i.e. al-Kawthar.” [Ahmad]

The Ummah has been in turmoil for years, despite the years of decline towards the end of the Khilafah State, the Khaleefah still acted as a shield and tried to fulfil his responsibility, using the state resources to help the Muslims. Since the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State in 1924, we have been subjected to endless occupation and subjugation whether directly or indirectly. Our rulers have been placed in their positions with the support of foreign agents, and they obey their masters, in helping them keep us as slaves to this capitalist system. This system was not created to take care of the Islamic Ummah, and it is time we stop asking it to. We must open our eyes to understand that this system is of the same nature as the Pharoah’s system in Egypt that Musa (as) was against, it is the same nature as the one Ibrahim (as) challenged. It is the same nature as the system that Muhammad (saw) replaced with a state ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. These are systems created by the human mind, according to the whims and desires of people, rather than the commands and prohibitions of Islam. For a Muslim, it is not legitimate to accept it, to refer to it, or to support it. We must work to bring back the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will allow us to live according to the Shariah laws, in obedience to Allah (swt).

Only the Khilafah State will solve the problem of the Palestinians, the people of Yemen, the people of Sudan, the people of Afghanistan, the people of Kashmir, the Rohingya………….. and I could go on and on, but we all know the reality of the Muslim Ummah. Let us ensure our call is always for obedience to Allah (swt), only then can we be successful. Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَن يُطِعِ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ وَيَخْشَ ٱللَّهَ وَيَتَّقْهِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْفَآئِزُونَ]

“And whosoever obeys Allah and His Messenger (saw), fears Allah, and keeps his duty, such are the successful.” [TMQ Surah An-Nur, Verse 52].

Fatima Iqbal