Free and Fair Election is Nothing but a Deceptive Slogan to Protect the Interests of the Neo-Colonialists

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that the United States would support the Bangladesh government after the elections. He said, ‘America is a very pragmatic government. America was not with us in 1971, but after achieving victory, it supported us for United Nations membership. We hope they will continue supporting Bangladesh after forming the government, as they have in the past’. He made these remarks while talking to reporters after offering prayers at Hazrat Shahjalal shrine on Friday. (The New Age, Nov 24, 2023)

Comment:

We have been witnessing that the United States has been supporting the dictatorial government of Sheikh Hasina for more than a decade as the latter agreed to protect American interests despite being a British agent. Even the United States did not consider the unprecedented vote rigging elections of 2014 and 2018 in Bangladesh as a threat to democracy but endorsed it. Likewise, it would not be surprising if the Hasina government comes back to power again but the US accepts Hasina regime like before as long as the it remains committed to protecting US interests. Therefore, the supposed US intervention in Bangladesh for a so-called free and fair election is just an illusion to deceive the people once more. The colonialist US promotes this slogan of free and fair election worldwide for no other purpose than a deceptive tool to protect their geopolitical interests. The United States does not care if the ruling group is in power through fair elections or as a dictatorship, as long as a country has a government that protects her interests. In most countries they are supporting authoritarian rulers such as the kings and despots in the Middle East. The United States installed its loyal agent rulers in Africa through a series of coups and the counter coup. Egypt is one of many countries where the US has used a military coup to overthrow democratically elected government that cannot or does not serve US interests. The United States not only supports but also befriends dictators who suppress democracy and freedom even though they claim to be defenders of democracy and freedom! Egypt’s army overthrew Morsi’s elected government in a military coup and installed dictator Sisi, whom US President Trump has called his favorite dictator. In addition, the United States uses the slogan of free and fair elections to replace British or French agents in Muslim countries with her own agents and to present herself as so-called saviors of democracy.

The hype of free and fair election in Bangladesh is not believed even by the West itself, including the United States. Their main motive behind supporting dictators who suppress democracy, using slogans of democracy to change the face of rulers or supporting military forces to overthrow elected governments in various countries is to preserve the continuity of their colonialist rule. Real change will come when Bangladesh’s armed forces will challenge the foreign colonizers and their domestic allies and provide the Nusrah to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. Thus, the sincere people and politicians of the country must wake up from the illusion of so called free and fair electionsand demand that the sincere Army officers of Bangladesh Armed forces to grant Nusrah (support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to reestablish the promised Khilafah Rashidah. Only the Khilafah state will be our real savior which will uproot American colonialism, cut America’s tongue all over the world including Bangladesh and will bring real political liberation and victory to the Ummah. Allah (swt) said,

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice in the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful” [Ar-Rum: 4-5].

Sifat Newaz

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh