The Suffering of Women Due to War Confirms the Urgent Need for a Divine System to Rearrange this Chaos

In a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 6/12/2023, regarding the war in Sudan, in which he accused both the army and the Rapid Support Forces, he said: “The RSF and their allied militias have terrorized women and girls in various parts of Sudan, through sexual violence, attacking them in their homes, kidnapping them from the streets, and targeting those who tried to flee to safety across the border…” The statement said: “Based on the State Department’s careful analysis of the law and available facts, I have determined that members of the SAF and the RSF have committed war crimes in Sudan.”

We, in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, affirm the following:

The continued systematic assault on women and children due to the war in Sudan, and the chilling scenes conveyed by the media, indicate the cruelty of hearts; they are like stones, even crueler, as the reports were exposed about the victims, the women and children, who were killed in their homes with weapons in front of their families, not to mention the uncontrolled weapons that takes lives. These attacks occur on a daily basis. As for the news that is leaked from the detainees, it is shameful!

These heinous crimes are the result of following the steps of America, which sparked the war and ensured its continuation through the Jeddah Podium, which meets and adjourns so that the file remains in America’s hands while the war machine claims (the lives of) women and children.

As for the so-called international community, it stands idle watching and is even complicit with America in implementing its strategy to fragment Sudan into mini-states within the framework of the new Sykes-Picot. It is assisted in this by everyone who engaged in negotiations on behalf of the people of Sudan.

O Muslim Women: Under Islam, women were honoured and dignified, with care and protection from assault of any kind, and they were a protected honour. The Messenger of Allah (saw) evacuated the Jews of Banu Qaynuqa from Medina, when one of them exposed a Muslim woman’s clothing to laugh at her.

O Sincere People of Power and Protection:

You were not created to protect the oppressors, nor to fight for the benefit of some party. Your place is not based on instructions that were created to establish blind obedience in disobedience to the Creator. Rather, your place is to defend the sanctities and sacred rites and honour, and work to resume the Islamic life, by supporting those working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which will rearrange this chaos with the rulings of the Lord of the Worlds, in Muslim countries, and even in the entire world.

Official Spokeswoman for Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

23 rd Jumada I 1445 AH- Thursday, 7th December 2023

No: 1445 / 06

(Translated)