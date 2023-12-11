Hizb ut Tahrir Considers Militancy to Establish the Islamic State to be Haram by Shariah. Hizb ut Tahrir is Consistent in Seeking Nussrah for Change, In Accordance with the Prophetic Methodology of Change!

Hizb ut Tahrir has repeatedly denied false accusations of militancy. Despite this, within two weeks, for a second time, news attributed to the security agencies appeared in the print and electronic media, falsely claiming that Hizb ut Tahrir has joined forces with militant organizations. For the sake of the public record, through this press release, we once again state our position that Hizb ut Tahrir has limited itself to intellectual and political struggle as per Shariah, in more than forty countries, for more than seventy years. It has not raised arms ever and will never do so because it considers that Haram by Shariah. Hizb has no connection with any militant organization or group. It has nothing to do with militancy.

In its march to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, Hizb ut Tahrir strictly adheres to the methodology of the Prophet (saw) in his struggle to establish Islam in authority. The Messenger of Allah (saw) restricted himself in Makkah to the Da’wah. He did not use any physical force there. When the people who gave him the Second Pledge of Aqabah, the Pledge of Nussrah, sought his permission to fight against the people of Mina, who were Mushriks, he (saw) responded saying, «لم نؤمر بذلك» “We have not been ordered to fight yet.” Allah (swt) asked him (saw) to be patient against the harm and persecution, just like the previous Messengers (as) had been patient. Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَقَدْ كُذِّبَتْ رُسُلٌ مِّن قَبْلِكَ فَصَبَرُوا عَلَىٰ مَا كُذِّبُوا وَأُوذُوا حَتَّىٰ أَتَاهُمْ نَصْرُنَا]

“Messengers before you were disbelieved and yet they remained patient after the rejection of their Da’wah. They were patient against the harm until Our Victory came to them.” [TMQ Surah Al-An’am 6:34].

By the grace of Allah (swt) and His Deen, Hizb ut Tahrir is known in the Ummah for its bravery, its forthright stance and its convincing, articulate argument. So, we ask these rulers and intelligence agencies; now that we have presented our argument, what argument do you have in favor of your position, before Allah (swt)? Allah (swt) said,

[يَوْمَ تَبْيَضُّ وُجُوهٌ وَتَسْوَدُّ وُجُوهٌ]

“On the Day [some] faces will turn white and [some] faces will turn black.” [TMQ Surah Aal-i-Imran: 106].

As for the media people and journalists, they can get our detailed position from the content present on our social media accounts and websites. Additionally, one easy way to contact Hizb ut Tahrir is through our social media accounts. Journalists can also contact our Shabab whom they know. We remind the media that the rulers are those who do not rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَآ أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُوْلَـئِكَ هُمُ الْكَـفِرُونَ]

“And whosoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed, such are the disbelievers.” [TMQ Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:44].

Abdullah Ibn ‘Abbas (ra) commented,

“من جحد ما أنزل الله فقد كفر ومن أقر به ولم يحكم فهو ظالم فاسق”

“Whoever rejects what Allah has revealed, will have committed Kufr, and whoever accepts what Allah has revealed, but did not rule by it, is a Zalim (oppressor) and a Fasiq (evildoer) and a sinner.” [Narrated by Ibn Jarir].

So let us all be mindful of the command of Allah (swt) to verify any news conveyed by the Fasiq! Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن جَاءَكُمْ فَاسِقٌ بِنَبَإٍ فَتَبَيَّنُوا أَن تُصِيبُوا قَوْمًا بِجَهَالَةٍ فَتُصْبِحُوا عَلَىٰ مَا فَعَلْتُمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“O believers, if a Fasiq brings you any news, verify it so you do not harm people unknowingly, becoming regretful for what you have done.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hujurat, 49:6]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

25 Juamda I 1445 – Saturday, 9th December 2023

