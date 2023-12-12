America, sought after and followed by Cowardly Agent Regimes, is a Sponsor of Murder Before and After the Veto

The United States used its veto power on Friday during a vote in the United Nations Security Council against a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resolution was supported by 13 countries, while America vetoed it. Britain abstained from voting.

America’s veto on the ceasefire is not a new development but a reaffirmation that the criminal actions of the Jewish entity are part of its sins and transgressions. The shedding of innocent blood by this criminal entity is carried out with American weapons, American funds, and American cover. The veto is a continuation of the crime and genocide through American resolutions. Thus, the hands of America are stained with the blood of Muslims wherever they go and wherever they intervene.

If America remains silent, its silence is an injustice, and if it speaks, its speech is Kufr (disbelief). If it takes action, it destroys the earth and populations. The crimes committed by America, whether directly or through its partners and allies like the Jewish entity, are usually preludes to its destructive projects and preparations for its sinister schemes. Its political plans and diplomatic movements are no less dangerous than its bloodshed. All of this emanates from the same source. There is no difference between its support for the Jewish entity with weapons and bombs, its rejection of the veto for a ceasefire, and its endorsement of the malicious two-state solution, which aims to settle the issue of the Blessed Land and secure the Jewish entity as a disarmed and degraded entity under the guise of a “Palestinian state.”

This is America that the humiliated Arab and Muslim rulers wage on and obey. This is the nature of its international institutions, such as the Security Council and the United Nations. Either America uses them to shed blood by issuing resolutions, as it did in Iraq and Afghanistan, or it uses them to remain silent about bloodshed by nullifying resolutions, as in the case of the veto on the ceasefire. Alternatively, it issues colonial decisions and Western projects, legitimized and wrapped in the labels of international law and rights, to deceive the people into thinking that these are tools and platforms to claim their rights. In reality, they are tools of the West to plunder and violate those rights.

And thus is the reality of the disbelievers and their alliances; some of them are allies with each other, and whoever aligns with them becomes one of them and with them. He becomes a partner in their crimes, whether through his negligence and silence or through his collaboration and conspiracy. This is evident in the actions of the rulers of the Arab and Muslim countries, who either betray and remain silent, or collude and conspire with the disbelievers. Some of them even market America’s projects and engage with it, as these rulers promote the two-state solution, as Allah Almighty says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.” [Al-Ma’ida:51].

Putting an end to genocide and preventing the shedding of innocent blood does not require a decision presented by cowardly puppet rulers in the Security Council, an American council, as if they are seeking help from the murderer to aid the victim. Instead, it requires a decision and action from the Muslims, especially those with the means, by dismantling those complicit puppet regimes. By removing them, the Jewish entity is uprooted from its foundations, and America’s influence is severed, cutting off its corrupt hand extended into the Muslim lands. Without this, the cycle of American crimes and colonialism will persist, and the situation will continue to deteriorate from bad to worse.

The dismantling of America’s influence and its ally, the Jewish entity, along with the puppet regimes, is not only possible but is indeed a right.

[وَتِلْكَ الْقُرَى أَهْلَكْنَاهُمْ لَمَّا ظَلَمُوا وَجَعَلْنَا لِمَهْلِكِهِم مَّوْعِداً]

“And those cities – We destroyed them when they wronged, and We made for their destruction an appointed time.” [Al-Kahf:59].

Moreover, it is a duty and an obligation upon the Muslims when Allah has commanded that they be free and not slaves except to Him, the Most High. Allah guarantees His support to them if they support His cause.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُم]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [Muhammad:7] Indeed, the ultimate outcome is entirely in the hands of Allah Alone.

[وَاللهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]

“And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know.” [Yusuf: 21]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

25 Jumada 1445 Saturday, 9th December 2023

No: BN/S/ / 1445 / 10

(Translated)