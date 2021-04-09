Q&A: America’s Policy towards Russia and China

Question:

The new US administration headed by Biden began attacking China and Russia, and at the same time it began to strengthen partnerships and revive old alliances with some countries. What is America’s policy towards these two countries in particular, and what are its goals? Is this administration different from the previous one?

Answer:

Let us review the actions of the new administration through which we will show the nature and objectives of the US policy:

1- US President Biden held a quad summit on 12/3/2021 with the leaders of Australia, Scott Morrison, India, Narendra Modi, and Japan, Yoshihide Suga, via online, as these countries are pivotal in America’s efforts to confront the growing military and economic power of China. Biden said: (“a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures, our countries… The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all our allies in the region to achieve stability.” (Whitehouse.gov; Middle East, 13/3/2021) And then the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on 13/3/2021 that (“He will travel to Asia on a week-long visit that will lead him to Tokyo, Seoul and New Delhi to discuss ways to enhance military cooperation in the region with America’s allies and establish reliable deterrence against China.” He will join the US Secretary of State in Tokyo and Seoul to meet with their counterparts there. This is before the Biden team’s first meeting in Alaska with Chinese Foreign Ministry officials: Chinese Communist Party foreign relations official Yang Jiechi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi” (Middle East 14/3/2021). They will discuss the situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang (East Turkestan) Tibet, Taiwan and the violations of human rights.

2- On 20/3/2021, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “We definitely urge all our allies and partners to move away from Russian equipment and avoid acquiring it in any way that would cause sanctions on our side.” He added, “India has not received any shipment of the Russian S-400 air defense system. Therefore, the possibility of imposing sanctions was not discussed” (Al-Jazeera 20/3/2021). Indian Prime Minister, Modi, had signed with Russian President Putin an agreement to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system in 2018 at a value of 5.4 billion dollars. India paid $800 million in 2019 as a down payment on the deal. The first batch of these missiles is expected to arrive later this year. Austin’s visit to India comes within the framework of US efforts to form an alliance of countries that aim to counter China’s influence in the region as well as imposing restrictions on Russia, while the US defense companies signed deals worth billions of dollars to supply India with military equipment, including the purchase of 150 combat aircraft and helicopters as part of the modernization of the Indian armed forces, which plans to invest about 250 billion dollars for that. Note that Russia is the largest arms supplier to India.

India fears that it will be exposed to US sanctions, like what happened to Turkey for buying the S-400 system. Since Modi came to power in 2014, the Indo-American relations have strengthened because Modi follows the American policy. In 2016, America designated India as a “major defense partner” and since then America has signed a series of agreements with India to facilitate the transfer of precision weapons and to deepen military cooperation. America wants India to completely refrain from purchasing the Russian S-400 defense system and other weapons so that it does not stop relying on it in armaments, in contrast to the policy of the pro-British Indian Congress Party that it was instructing it during its decades of rule over India to buy weapons from Russia during the era of the Soviet Union, and in the era that followed, so that America would not dominate India and be able to extend its influence over it. But when America managed to bring its agent in the Janata Party to power in India, it began working to link India with it on the issue of armaments and the army until it took control of the political and military matters in India and ended the British presence there.

3- At the same time, America is engaged in dialogue with China and pressures China directly. A meeting was launched between the US and Chinese ministries of State in Alaska, America on 18/3/2021, where US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said [“China’s actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability.” And he said: “We will … discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies… Each of these actions threatens the rules-based system that maintains global stability”. Foreign Relations Officer of the Communist Party of China, Yang Jiechi, said, responding to him: “China firmly opposes the American interference in China’s internal affairs … We have expressed our strong opposition to such an intervention, and we will take resolute measures to respond … What needs to be done is to abandon the cold war mentality.” (Reuters 19/3/2021)]. Here, America wanted to pressure China directly under the name of dialogue within a psychological and informational war to defame it in front of the world because it violates human rights, but not in the interest of these human rights. It has a pressure card on China, but it appears that it has not succeeded in it, as the Chinese responded to it from where they were attacked, since it, America, violates human rights inside and outside it. It is also guilty, like China, in addition to the fact that it has control over other countries and is working to impose its hegemony on them, blackmails them and plunders their wealth.

4- The new administration headed by Biden indicated that it would continue for the time being the trade war launched by the Trump administration, but by rallying allies and other powers with it. Blinken was chosen as the Secretary of State for being in favour of imposing sanctions on China. He declared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: [“There is no doubt that China poses the greatest challenge for us than any other country, but it is a complex challenge, and that America must begin rapprochement with China from the position of strength not weakness. Part of that strength is working with allies and engaging with international institutions. Let me just say that I also believe that President Trump was right to take a firm stand towards China. I do not agree very much with his approach in a number of areas, but in basic terms it was correct and I think this is really beneficial for our foreign policy…” (Anatolia 20/1/2021)] meaning that America’s policy towards China is basically the same, but the styles it follows are different from administration to administration. The policy of containment ended, and the policy of confrontation with it began to limit its expansion in the region and abroad.

5- America clearly announced its fear of the Chinese expansion, so President Biden declared, “If we don’t get moving, they’re (China) going to eat our lunch…They have a major, major new initiative on rail… and China is making rapid progress in electric vehicle technology.” On Wednesday 10/2/2021, he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for two hours on many issues, including human rights, trade and security.” White House press spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said, “I think the president’s view is that we are in competition with China, and he is clear about the depth of this challenge,” (The Wall Street Journal 12/2/2021).

Biden confirmed his country’s concerns once again by saying: “So I see stiff competition with China. China has an overall goal, and I don’t criticize them for the goal, but they have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That’s not going to happen on my watch because the United States are going to continue to grow and expand… and that he will communicate with 27 heads of state in Europe to coordinate on the next steps towards Beijing. We will hold China accountable and ask it to respect the rules, especially in the South China Sea,” (CNN; Al-Jazeera 25/3/2021). The Biden administration had issued at the beginning of this month, the Interim Strategic Directive for the National Security Strategy document, which includes directives of the new administration for national security agencies so that they can work to confront global challenges, and China was mentioned 15 times in the document, which did not exceed 20 pages of small size and mentioned Russia only 5 times!

6- America believes that China has not been able to impose its control over the South China Sea and its region yet, and it is trying to do so. It wants to prevent it from taking control; it is occupying it with it and through the countries in this region. It tries to keep it a regional superpower besieged from all sides. In the South China Sea, there are many countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, which America is working to move against China. Close to this sea in the Pacific Ocean, there is Australia, with which America coordinates to work against China. In the East China Sea, there are Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, and these countries are American allies. America has recognized a united China on the condition that it voluntarily unites with Taiwan. During the Trump era, it retracted from this recognition, so China threatened to invade Taiwan, so Trump retracted and went back and recognized a united China, which is the agreement that America signed with China in 1979, provided that unity is achieved through understanding, gradually, and by economic and political convergences.

But America is putting obstacles in its way, so it is working to arm and support Taiwan politically and economically. “The American Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of the American forces in the Indian and Pacific region (Indopacom), warned on 10/3/2021 that China might invade Taiwan within 6 years, that is, by 2027.” And he told Congress, “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order… by 2050,” (The Guardian 10/3/2021; Al-Jazeera 11/3/2021). America is afraid of China’s annexation of Taiwan, which it was considered part of by America’s recognition, but there is a delay in achieving that, and it appears that China is bored with these delays and America’s tricks, by obstructing the achievement of this unity and believes that it does not want it. But it seems that it does not want to lose its commercial relations with America and perhaps with many other countries, when America turns against it the countries of the world if it takes this step.

7- The matter is somewhat different with Russia than with China, Russia is controlling regions in Central Asia, the Caucasus and part of Eastern Europe up to Ukraine, which are ancient areas of influence that it has had since the era of the Soviet Union. America competes with it and competes with it in its region to be able to settle in them and extend its influence there. It was able to enter them and tried to extend the influence in some of them, but it has not settled yet. At the same time, it continues its pressures on Russia on many political, economic, media and psychological levels. That is why US President Biden described Russian President Putin as a “killer” in connection with his answer to the issue of poisoning Russian opposition Alexei Navalny, and said: “There will be consequences for Russia’s attempts to interfere in the American elections last year, even though the Kremlin insists that these allegations are not true,” and he warned him of paying the price for the interventions, saying, “Putin will pay the price and that he warned him of a possible response during the lengthy phone call he made with him in last January.” In response to his question about the consequences he intended, he said: “You will see shortly.” (ABC 17/3/2021)

He indicates the imposition of more sanctions on Russia. The strange thing is that Putin’s response was very weak and even humiliated. He said: “Moscow will not cut its relations with Washington, but will work with the United States based on what is in the interest of Russia.” (Russian TV 18/3/2021), which indicates the extent of Russia’s weakness and fear from sanctions, pressure, and American campaigns against it in Ukraine, the Crimea and Europe. Note that the President of the Russian State Duma (Parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin considered Biden’s attack on his president Putin and his country as an “insult to all Russians,” and said: “Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement. This is hysteria of being helpless. Putin is our president, and attacking him is an attack on all of our country.” (Russia Today 3/17/2021).

All that Russia has done is to summon its ambassador to Washington for consultations only, nothing more! Its president called for a conference with Biden, but America rejected it, so they insulted him again. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying, “It is regrettable that the US side did not respond to Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold an open conversation via video conference with US President Joe Biden on March 19 or 22 to discuss the accumulated problems in bilateral relations as well as issues related to strategic stability. The American side thus missed a new opportunity to search for a way out of the impasse in which the Russian-American relations fell in, due to the mistake of Washington.” (TASS 22/3/2021).

8- That is why America wants Turkey to abandon the policy that America allowed it to follow with Russia to use it in Syria, but rather to mobilize it alongside it to put pressure on Russia. Secretary of State Blinken said after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on 23/3/2021 in Brussels, (“It is despite from the general disagreements with Ankara, America and NATO have a strong interest in keeping Turkey anchored to NATO. Turkey is a long-term and valuable ally.” (Reuters 23/3/2021). And when NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg praised Turkey for its services to NATO countries and the defense of Europe when he said: “Turkey, which does not have a membership in the (European) Union and which has borders with Syria and Iraq, plays a very important role in defending NATO on its southeastern borders.” (Anatolia 6/3/2021). Erdogan was pleased with that, so he wrote on his Twitter account, after that, saying: (“Turkey, as a NATO ally, will continue to fulfil all its obligations and serve global peace and security.” Turkey is ready to co-operate with America, which is pressuring it to abandon the Russian S-400 missile defense system, after it initially allowed it to buy it in order to lure Russia to stay in Syria to serve America in maintaining the Syrian regime. As it began to dispense with the Russian role in Syria, in an extension of the policy it followed during the Trump era to put pressure on Turkey, the American administration headed by Biden announced on 5/2/2021 that it “wants Turkey to abandon the S-400 missiles.” Kirby, the spokesperson on behalf of the Department of Defense said: [“Our position has not changed (from the deal) and called on Turkey to abandon it.” Turkey showed a concession by offering to deal like Greece by placing missiles that arrived in warehouses without use. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: “Turkey is prepared to use the S-400 missile system, which it bought from Russia as part of a possible deal with America to ease tension on this issue,” he said,” We are open to negotiating a model similar to that followed for the S-300 missiles located on the island of Crete, Greece.” (Turkish TV 9/2/2021)] and Cyprus had bought these missiles in 1999 from Russia, and Turkey objected to them. It was agreed with Greece to store them on the island of Crete, and it became the property of Greece, which have not been used since that date except during exercises in 2013.

9- It appears that America has planned the political, economic, media and psychological attack on Russia as it planned against China. The US Secretary of State Blinken stated in his testimony before the Senate that “Russia is at the top of the agenda,” and he said, “We talked about a number of challenges. The challenge that Russia poses across a whole series of fronts is also one of the pressing challenges.” (Anatolia 20/1/2021) and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “Russia will bear responsibility for its actions after a US intelligence report reinforced long-standing allegations that Russia sought to interfere in the 2020 US elections.” She said: “The Biden administration is adopting an approach towards Relations with Russia that differs from that which was followed by former Republican President Trump,” She said, “The Russians will certainly be held responsible for their actions.” (Reuters 17/3/2021).

This is part of the psychological war on Russia to blackmail it in a number of issues and to be able to use it, especially against China, after it used it against the Muslim people of Syria who revolted against it and its agents. That is why White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that [“US President Joe Biden will meet President Putin when the time is right. Biden will not back down. He will be frank and open about the relationship with Russia.” (Reuters 19/3/2021)]. It (America) uses the offensive style to show that it is in a position of power, at a time when it conducts diplomatic contacts for negotiation. It wants to make others negotiate from a weak position, and impose on them what it wants to impose on them what it can to achieve its interests. This method was used by Trump, but in a rude manner; he threatened and cautioned, and at the same time he conducted diplomatic contacts to impose America’s will and demands on the other parties, as it did with North Korea and with China. At the same time Biden wants to strengthen his position internally by showing that his administration is strong and not weak.

10- It is America’s policy to work to spoil relations between Russia and China in order to destroy the rapprochement between them, so it was drawing Russia closer and inciting it against China, so it appears that it will continue this policy, but after Russia’s humiliation. This is why America took the policy of attacking Russia in order to pressure and subjugate it to proceed with it against China. Note that Russia aspires to draw closer to America and to be involved in managing international affairs. But America does not accept that. Rather, it wants to subjugate it to its policy, and wants to use it against China and use it in other issues, just as it utilized it in Syria. It does not want to deal with it at the level of the major country with which it shares world affairs or the affairs of one of the regions, and for this it has lowered its rank in Syrian affairs to the level of Turkey, which orbits it (America). America is still dominated by vanity and arrogance, knowing that its global level has decreased, and it is in a deteriorating and eroding stage of decline internally.

11- Russia is trying to strengthen itself by China, to strengthen its position towards America, and perhaps it is aware that America wants to use it against China and has not yet fallen into trap. Its Foreign Ministry stated in a statement: “Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks tomorrow, Tuesday, 23/3/2021, with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on issues related to strategic coordination between the two countries and the organization of contacts at the highest levels. The two countries are committed to close or identical positions on resolving most global issues. They are determined to continue to closely coordinate their actions in foreign policy.” (Novosti 22/3/2021). During the visit of its Foreign Minister Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that “the two countries renewed the treaty of good neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation between them for another five years.” The Chinese foreign minister said: This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation. The treaty has laid a solid legal foundation for the steady and sound development of China-Russia relations…” (Novosti 23/3/2021) However, this did not reach the conclusion of an alliance between them and an international joint action between them to confront America.

The convention is twenty years old, and it did not produce serious joint action against America. Each of them was working on its part to defend itself and to try to understand and have rapprochement with America. It appears that Russia does not want to converge with China so that it becomes dependent on it, which makes it lose an international status because it wants to become the second major country next to America, and it does not want to be in a confrontation with America but rather wants to participate with it, and does not want further escalation with it so there will be no provocation for it in Ukraine, the Crimea, Central Asia, the Caucasus.

12- America is rallying allies again by its side as it declares its confrontation with Russia and China, and at the same time it wants to renew its hegemony over its allies. The US Secretary of State Blinken said during his visit to the headquarters of NATO after his meeting with Secretary of NATO Stoltenberg, [“I came to express the firm support of the United States, and that the United States wants to rebuild its partnerships, we want to revitalize the alliance with NATO partners in the first place.” And he said. “The alliance is at a decisive moment in the face of threats around the world. America is still reviewing its options in Afghanistan and it will consult with its allies in this regard.” (France 24, Reuters 23/3/2021)]. So America wants to kill two birds with one stone by renewing its hegemony over its NATO allies, while announcing the confrontation of Russia and China with Europe. It is pressuring Germany to give up the Nord Stream 2 to transport Russian gas to it and to Europe, which passes under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

At the end of last year, in December 2020, America imposed sanctions on companies that participate in the project and arrogantly demanded them to stop laying pipes. It wants to impose sanctions on the German fund that is financing the project. The German Cabinet replied, saying: “Against the background of unilateral external sanctions against German and European companies, the German government cannot rule out that the sanctions will not be directed against the Fund either… Berlin rejects US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a violation for European sovereignty” (Sputnik 1/3/2021) and US State Department spokesman Ned Price said [“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met briefly with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas this evening in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial. Secretary Blinken underscored the U.S. commitment to work with Allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security and, in that vein, emphasized U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.” (DPA 24/3/2021)] and this is a policy that America followed during the Trump era and continues to follow during the Biden era. It wants to hit Russia economically, makes its relations tense with Europe, and forces Germany to buy American gas at a higher cost and lower quality!

13- Finally, these are the countries that consider themselves the greatest in this world. They surround the world with their tyranny, and plot evil against its countries and its people, Allah, Al-Qawwi Al-Jabbar, the Truthful says:

(أَفَأَمِنَ الَّذِينَ مَكَرُوا السَّيِّئَاتِ أَنْ يَخْسِفَ اللَّهُ بِهِمُ الْأَرْضَ أَوْ يَأْتِيَهُمُ الْعَذَابُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَا يَشْعُرُونَ * أَوْ يَأْخُذَهُمْ فِي تَقَلُّبِهِمْ فَمَا هُمْ بِمُعْجِزِينَ)

“Then, do those who have planned evil deeds feel secure that Allah will not cause the earth to swallow them or that the punishment will not come upon them from where they do not perceive? * Or that He would not seize them during their [usual] activity, and they could not cause failure?” [Al-Nahl: 45-46].

17 Sha’ban 1442 AH – 30/3/2021 CE