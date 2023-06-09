News Review 07/06/2023

Details:

* Iran Unveils New Hypersonic Missile

* Nova Kakhovka Dam Attacked

Iran Unveils New Hypersonic Missile

Iran unveiled its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile during a ceremony according to state news agency IRNA. The missile, named “Fattah”, was presented during a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The missile can reach a top speed of 15,000km per hour, IRNA reported. “The precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and it is capable of penetrating all defence shields,” said Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s aerospace force, as quoted in state media. Iran has over the years developed an advanced missile program but Tehran has often been accused by military analysts of exaggerating its military capabilities and until the missile is tested it unlikely its capabilities can be confirmed.

Nova Kakhovka Dam Attacked

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from settlements along the southern stretch of Ukraine’s Dnipro River after water burst through the breached Nova Kakhovka dam, submerging streets and town squares. The collapse of the structure at is in an area of southern Ukraine that Moscow has controlled for more than a year. Kyiv accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and hydroelectric power station, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the dam breach is the “biggest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades”. With the recent attacks on the Kremlin and attacks in Russia proper it would seem Russia is struggling in its war against Ukraine which is now dragging on.