 Turkey: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Erkam Kılıçkaya

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab:23]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey mourns one of its honorable and loyal Shabab,

Brother Erkam Kılıçkaya

Who devoted his life as a truthful and sincere Muslim in the work of resuming the Islamic way of life, and he also concluded it in the dawah. Also, Erkam Kılıçkaya, who had been suffering from chronic health problems for many years, was patient with these diseases and did not hesitate from carrying out the dawah. He struggled for the sake of Islam with determination and enthusiasm.

[إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ راجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.’” [TMQ Al-Baqarah:156]

We bear witness that Erkam Kılıçkaya, 30 years old, spent his life in order to resume the Islamic way of life and establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

We ask Allah the Almighty to bless our dear brother with His Mercy, and to grant his family patience and solace, and we extend our condolences to his relatives, loved ones and brothers in the dawah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

15 Shawwal 1444 – Friday, 5th May 2023

No: 13 / 1444

(Translated)