Message from the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, to the Dawah Carriers Declaring the Truth in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham

Honorable Brothers and Sisters,

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu,

I was pleased with your astounding stances and your steadfastness upon the truth (Haqq) without fearing the blame of blamers, despite the fact that you are surrounded by problems, weak souls, and those whose hearts are filled with disease, and you were as the Almighty said:

[الَّذِينَ قَالَ لَهُمُ النَّاسُ إِنَّ النَّاسَ قَدْ جَمَعُوا لَكُمْ فَاخْشَوْهُمْ فَزَادَهُمْ إِيمَاناً وَقَالُوا حَسْبُنَا اللهُ وَنِعْمَ الْوَكِيلُ * فَانْقَلَبُوا بِنِعْمَةٍ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَضْلٍ لَمْ يَمْسَسْهُمْ سُوءٌ وَاتَّبَعُوا رِضْوَانَ اللهِ وَاللهُ ذُو فَضْلٍ عَظِيمٍ * إِنَّمَا ذَلِكُمُ الشَّيْطَانُ يُخَوِّفُ أَوْلِيَاءَهُ فَلَا تَخَافُوهُمْ وَخَافُونِ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Those who were warned, “Your enemies have mobilized their forces against you, so fear them,” the warning only made them grow stronger in faith and they replied, “Allah ˹alone˺ is sufficient ˹as an aid˺ for us and ˹He˺ is the best Protector.” * So they returned with Allah’s favours and grace, suffering no harm. For they sought to please Allah. And surely Allah is ˹the˺ Lord of infinite bounty. *That ˹warning˺ was only ˹from˺ Satan, trying to prompt you to fear his followers.1 So do not fear them; fear Me if you are ˹true˺ believers.” [Aali-Imran:173 – 175].

Honorable Brothers and Sisters,

We follow the Messenger of Allah (saw) by carrying the dawah in its three stages, and as the Mushrikeen (polytheists) stood against him fiercely, likewise, the tyrant rulers stand against us, supported by the hypocrites, and those in whose hearts there is a disease, who dress themselves in the dress of Islam, assuming that the circle revolves for them and not on them where these tyrants request worldly gain or fleeting booty

[فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ مَرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَنْ تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللهُ أَنْ يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِنْ عِنْدِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ * وَيَقُولُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَهَؤُلَاءِ الَّذِينَ أَقْسَمُوا بِاللهِ جَهْدَ أَيْمَانِهِمْ إِنَّهُمْ لَمَعَكُمْ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فَأَصْبَحُوا خَاسِرِينَ]

“You see those with sickness in their hearts racing for their guardianship, saying ˹in justification˺, “We fear a turn of fortune will strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring about ˹your˺ victory or another favour by His command, and they will regret what they have hidden in their hearts. *˹Only then,˺ the believers will ask ˹one another˺, “Are these the ones who swore solemn oaths by Allah that they were with you?” Their deeds have been in vain, so they have become losers.” [Al-Ma’idah: 52 – 53].

Honorable Brothers and Sisters,

Your declaration of the truth stunned the enemies of Islam and the Muslims, how can that be and you do not carry weapons nor lead an army, yet you thwarted their plots against them in their heartland and made the end of their affairs a loss, thus the people rejected them… And they did not realize that the people of falsehood, no matter how high they rise, will fall into the mud they made with their own hands… Likewise, they did not realize that the sword alone is useless if it is not accompanied by awareness and insight… If the committee participants were sensible while watching what is happening in terms of the normalization of the countries surrounding them with the tyrant regime of Ash-Sham, they would have realized that the consequence of that would befall them in two matters, the best of which was bitter: submission to the tyrant of Ash-Sham, or the regime’s pursuit of them with severity and violence. Accordingly, if they were wise, they would treat the people well around them, in order to gain support and help from them during the days of the regime’s tyranny, and not to imitate the regime in persecuting the dawah carriers as the tyrant does, and then fall into the mud that they’ve made themselves… So, their condition gets worse in this world before the Hereafter, then they regret it, and now is not the time for regrets.

Honorable Brothers and Sisters,

You undoubtedly know that the Kaffir (disbelieving) colonial nations and their agents from among the existing countries in the Muslim lands arrest and torture our Shabab and some of them are martyred in the prisons of those nations… Despite this, our determination is not weakened in the path of Allah, and those nations are stronger than the committee in strength and more in number… And that is because we are servants of Allah, we speak the truth and we do not fear in Allah the blame of the blamer, and we believe that the reliever of distress is Allah, the Powerful, the Mighty, who raises our glory and weakens the plot of our enemy…

[وَمَنْ يَتَّقِ اللهَ يَجْعَلْ لَهُ مَخْرَجاً * وَيَرْزُقْهُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَا يَحْتَسِبُ وَمَنْ يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ إِنَّ اللهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْراً]

“And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them * and provide for them from sources they could never imagine. And whoever puts their trust in Allah, then He ˹alone˺ is sufficient for them. Certainly, Allah achieves His Will. Allah has already set a destiny for everything.” [At-Talaq: 2-3].

Honorable Brothers and Sisters,

– The intensification of the crisis heralds its relief… And we ask Allah Almighty to replace these successive crises, taking some of them by others, that it be succeeded by an opening from Allah and a near victory by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), for with hardship there are two eases, not one:

– Al-Hakim narrated in Al-Mustadrak (2/329) with an authentic chain of narrators, in which Al-Hakim said: It is authentic according to the condition of Muslim, and Al-Dhahabi agreed with him in Al-Talkhees, on the authority of Umar bin Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him: “He was informed that Abu Ubaidah was confined in the Levant, and the people had turned against him, so Umar wrote to him: Peace be upon you. As for what follows: No hardship descends upon a believing servant until Allah grants him relief after that, and no hardship will overcome two eases.”

– Ibn al-Qayyim (Rahimahullah) mentioned in his book, Bada’i al-Fawa’id in Chapter: A Comprehensive Rule of the Beginning [Creation]: “The Almighty’s saying:

[فَإِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْراً إِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْراً]

“So, surely with hardship comes ease. Surely with ˹that˺ hardship comes ˹more˺ ease.1]”[Ash-Sharh: 5-6]. Where Hardship – even if it is recurred twice – it was recurred with the expression of knowledge, but it is one. And ease was repeated with the wording of the void, so it is two eases, for hardship is surrounded by two eases, ease before it and ease after it, for no hardship will overcome over two eases.”

Wassalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu,

Your brother Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir

17 Dhul Qi`dah 1444 AH – 6 June 2023 CE

(Translated)