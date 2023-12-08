[Islamic Oasis Channel]

“Mothers of the Ummah Speak out for Gaza!”

Islamic Oasis hosts a women’s panel discussion regarding the impact of the attack on Gaza by the Zionist entity on women and children, and the role of Muslim women globally in working for an end to the genocide and occupation of Palestine for good.

The panelists are Dr. Nazreen Nawaz, Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, Zehra Malik, Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Turkey, and Sarah Mohammed, Member of Hizb ut Tahrir in America.

Sunday, 12 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH – 26 November 2023 CE