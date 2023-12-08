The SSG Impatiently Awaits Orders for the Liberation of Palestine!

The officers and soldiers of the Special Services Group (SSG) are amongst the best elite troops in the world. Their reputation is established, both in international competitions, and on battlefields. They instill fear in the hearts of the enemies of Islam.

The SSG warriors train hard. They fight to win. They do what it takes. They think out-of-the-box, on their feet. However, what gives them the edge over any enemy, is their desire for martyrdom. Indeed, Iman is the greatest weapon on the battlefield.

That Iman is not limited to our SSG. It is in the hearts of all our officers and soldiers. They yearn to strive for victory and martyrdom. They know thousands of pure Muslim women and children have been martyred in Gaza. They know innocent children are being targeted, bombed and injured. They know honorable men are bearing the huge losses of their women and children with patience.

However, who will give them the order to march for Jihad in the Way of Allah ﷻ?

Chained to the Western world order, Democracy will never issue such an order. No variant of democracy ever will. Man-made systems do not fulfill the orders of Allah ﷻ, they disobey them.

It’s only the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood which will obey the orders of Allah ﷻ. It is the Khaleefah himself who will lead our troops to victory in Palestine.

Obey Allah ﷻ above all else. Establish Khilafah. Liberate Palestine. Allah ﷻ said,

[إِن يَنصُرۡكُمُ ٱللَّهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَكُمۡۖ وَإِن يَخۡذُلۡكُمۡ فَمَن ذَا ٱلَّذِي يَنصُرُكُم مِّنۢ بَعۡدِهِۦۗ وَعَلَى ٱللَّهِ فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ]

“If Allah (swt) helps you none shall prevail over you. If He forsakes you then who can help you? It is in Allah ﷻ that the believers should put their trust.”

[TMQ Surah Aali-Imran 3:160].