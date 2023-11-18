Campaign: International Campaign and Global Day of Action for Palestine

International Campaign and Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine to Revive and Call the Muslim Armies to Save the Women and Children of Gaza & Liberate the Entire Land of the Blessed Land – Palestine

As the brutal and barbaric bombardment of Gaza continues by the murderous ‘Zionist’ entity, it is women and children who have borne the brunt of this mass slaughter. Carpet bombing of residential buildings, places of refuge, schools, hospitals and entire neighbourhoods has caused Gaza to become a graveyard for women and children. In addition, the children of Gaza face dying from starvation, dehydration and disease as the Jewish entity weaponises food, water, medicine and fuel – through its brutal siege upon the people. Alongside this, 1.5 million of Gaza’s population have fled their homes since October 7th. Meanwhile, the ‘Zionist’ Jewish entity continues to terrorize, brutalize, imprison and murder Muslims in the West Bank at will and with total impunity.

In response to this 21st century genocide and Nakba, the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally have launched an intensive international campaign leading up to a “Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine” on 26th November, 2023, to demand that the armies of the Muslim lands move urgently to save the women and children of Gaza and liberate the entire Blessed Land of Palestine from this cancerous occupation, and give their Nussrah (material support) to the establishment of the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise the Muslim armies to defend oppressed Muslims across the world.

The Day of Action will span over 5 continents and will include protests, seminars and other activities by women in Palestine, Turkey, Indonesia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Kenya, America, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Britain.

We call Muslims to support this important campaign, and we call Muslim women across the world to join us in this Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine.

Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Friday, 03 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH – 17 November 2023 CE

Message by Dr. Nazreen Nawaz Announcing the Global Campaign Launch

To read the Press Release from the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir announcing the global campaign launch:

