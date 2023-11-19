An Open Letter from Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia to the Muslim Embassies in Australia

“And when a community among them said: ‘Why do you preach to a people whom Allah is about to destroy or to punish with a severe torment?’ (The preachers) said: ‘In order to be free from guilt before your Lord, and perhaps they may fear Him.’” [Al-A’raf 7:164].

[وَإِذَ قَالَتْ أُمَّةٌ مِّنْهُمْ لِمَ تَعِظُونَ قَوْمًا اللّهُ مُهْلِكُهُمْ أَوْ مُعَذِّبُهُمْ عَذَابًا شَدِيدًا قَالُواْ مَعْذِرَةً إِلَى رَبِّكُمْ وَلَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ]



We address you as the world gathers against a small group of people who have found no helpers nor protectors, as the Jewish occupiers – enabled by the West – reign terror upon cities and villages, hospitals and schools, the barbarity of which makes even the rocks cry out in pain.

Despite the ability of the regimes in the Islamic world, both near and far, to support our oppressed people in the Blessed Land of Palestine, the regimes chose to remain silent and watch on while the Jewish occupation carry out unfettered massacres in the Blessed Land. Does this not confirm complicity in the crimes by giving unrestricted space to the murderous entity? What then can be said of the one that gives economic, political and logistical support?

We communicate the following:

1. Palestine is an exclusively Islamic issue, rooted in our iman, that transcends artificial borders that the kuffar colonialist draw for the Islamic countries.

2. The conflict in Palestine started as an Islamic issue, then every effort was made to reduce it to an Arab issue, then a Palestinian issue … and now the matter has turned full circle as an exclusively Islamic issue epitomising the struggle between Islam and kufr.The West has mobilised itself accordingly, so too must the Ummah.

3. The entire Ummah has moved in response to this issue, desiring to rally behind a sincere Islamic leader. Your inaction is strongly condemned and stands in stark contrast to the courage of the Muslims of Palestine and elsewhere.

4. Intervention must happen in response to Allah’s (swt) orders, not the West’s scheming and its machinations which it has orchestrated repeatedly to subvert the will of the Muslims. Reverse your betrayal of the Ummah by immediately cancelling all peace agreements, permanently expelling their representatives, ending security and intelligence collaboration, ceasing economic cooperation, cutting off trade in energy resources, cease recognising international law which is used as a tool in the hands of the colonialists, and open your borders to allow a united military front of neighbouring Muslim countries to surround the Zionist entity.

5. If you are adamant in remaining as those described by Allah (swt) as:

[فَطُبِعَ عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ فَهُمْ لَا يَفْقَهُونَ]

“their hearts have been sealed so they do not comprehend”, we then call upon the people of power to detach themselves from the rulers, give the nusrah to the sincere, faithful and dedicated to Islam and march together with the Ummah to achieve the liberation of Palestine.