International Campaign and Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine to Call the Muslim Armies to Save the Women and Children of Gaza and Liberate the Entire Land of Al Aqsa

As the brutal and barbaric bombardment of Gaza continues by the murderous ‘Zionist’ entity, it is women and children who have borne the brunt of this mass slaughter, comprising 70% of those martyred. Carpet bombing of residential buildings, places of refuge, schools, hospitals and entire neighbourhoods has caused Gaza to become a graveyard for women and children, with over 4500 children and 3000 women killed since October 7th. The criminal occupation has bombed the Al-Mahdi Maternity Hospital, and Al Nasr and Al Rantisi Children’s Hospitals which were sheltering displaced women and children; its warplanes have dropped white phosphorus onto schools; and one Palestinian child is being killed every 10 minutes.

The brutal siege has resulted in women undergoing caesareans with no anaesthesia, doctors amputating injured children with no anaesthesia, and babies in incubators dying due to hospitals running out of oxygen and fuel. The clear aim is to annihilate and ethnically cleanse future populations of Palestinians from the Blessed Land of Al Aqsa.

In response to this 21st century genocide and Nakba, the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally have launched an intensive international campaign leading up to a “Women’s Global Day of Action for Palestine” on 26th November to demand that the armies of the Muslim lands move urgently to save the women and children of Gaza and liberate the entire Blessed Land of Palestine from this cancerous occupation. The Day of Action will span over 5 continents and will include protests, seminars and other activities by women in Palestine, Turkey, Indonesia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Kenya, America, Australia, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium and Britain.

The Muslim women and children of Gaza have been abandoned to this mass slaughter by every government of the world. Western governments have proven their stance as partners to this genocide, willing to protect and support the outpost of their colonial policies – the Zionist entity – no matter the scale of its crimes and extent of violation of their own international laws. Meanwhile, the rulers and regimes of the Muslim lands continue to issue empty statements and convene futile summits while chaining their armies to their barracks while their Ummah bleeds. They have made a career out of betrayal of the Muslims and our Deen, having normalised relations with this brutal occupation and strengthened its hand through multibillion dollar trade deals.

As the women of this noble Muslim Ummah, we appeal to our brothers in the Muslim armies to rise to their true purpose as defenders of the Muslims and their Deen and march to Al Quds to liberate the men, women and children of Palestine from this evil occupation, for they alone have the planes, tanks, munition, and soldiers to put an end to this living nightmare for good. We call the officers of the Muslim armies to discard these artificial colonial-imposed borders between our lands used to divide us Muslims and allow our enemies to subjugate us. We call them to uproot the thrones of these spineless treacherous rulers and regimes who have served as the true guards of this Jewish entity. And we call them to respond to the cries of distress of the grieved mothers, the widows and orphaned children of Gaza and move to their defence and to give their Nusrah (material support) for the establishment of the true Islamic leadership and system, the Khilafah (Caliphate) based upon the method of the Prophethood which will mobilise them to liberate every inch of occupied Muslim land and all oppressed Muslims across the world. We remind them of the words of Allah (swt):

[وَمَا لَكُمْ لاَ تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاء وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَـذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ نَصِيرًا]

“And what reason have you not to fight in the way of Allah and for the oppressed among men and women and children who say: Our Lord! Take us forth from the town whereof the people are oppressors and grant us from You a protector and grant us from You a helper” [An-Nisa: 75].

The campaign can be followed at:

https://hizb-ut-tahrir.info/en/index.php/hizbuttahrir/25393.html

Facebook: Women’s Section CMO – HT.

Link to Campaign trailer: https://youtu.be/E4bkN60x8MI.

Campaign Hashtag: #ArmiesToAqsa

Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

2 Jumada I 1445 – Thursday, 16th November 2023

No:AH / 016 1445