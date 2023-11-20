Our People in Gaza are Being Exterminated While the Traitorous Rulers are watching So Where are the Sincere People in the Ummah of Islam?

On the 35th day of its war on the Gaza Strip, the Jewish entity pushed its forces with its tanks to the vicinity of the Hospital Square in the center of Gaza City, which includes 4 hospitals, Al-Rantisi, Al-Nasr, Al-Ayoun, and Mental Health. Its forces besieged these compounds amid a significant deterioration in the health sector, mainly following the severe siege it imposed on the entire Gaza Strip since October 7th.

Despite what is stipulated in international conventions and laws criminalizing attacks on health institutions and units, including hospitals, this brutal entity has gone too far in its deceit and tyranny and has targeted the Hospitals Square in Gaza. The Geneva Convention IV Article 18, allocated special protection to hospitals. It is not permissible – under any circumstances – to target civilian hospitals that provide care for the wounded, sick, disabled, and women, and they must be respected and protected at all times. The Convention also stipulates in its 19th article that “protection for civilian hospitals shall not cease.” This protection extends to the wounded and sick, as well as medical personnel and means of transportation.

The Jewish entity did not abide by these laws and agreements and broke the covenants, with all arrogance and audacity. This matter was never far from them, as this was their custom and by which they were known, they did not observe any covenant or kinship with the sick and children. They besieged those hospitals that included thousands of patients, medical staff, and displaced people who do not have the basic necessities of living deprived of water or food. This area also includes many schools and residential buildings.

This foundling entity uses all kinds of pretexts. It claims that the aim of its operations is to eliminate “terrorists” and the Hamas movement. It rumors that the fighters of this movement are using a number of hospitals in Gaza as bases for their underground leaders. Perhaps it wants to make its criminal actions fall under what their agreements called “exceptions,” such as the use of medical facilities by one of the parties to the conflict to commit “an act harmful to the enemy,” outside the scope of their humanitarian missions. Even the laws they enact and the agreements they conclude have loopholes through which they can evade condemnation, although this criminal entity does not heed condemnations or punishments, because it is supported by the West which supports it in its war against the people of Palestine and Muslims in general.

O Ummah of Islam! How long will the humiliation last? The people of falsehood support each other and unite to fight Islam and the Muslims, and you, O people of truth, are like the foam on the sea where nations rival over you like animals fighting over their food?! The people of Gaza are being annihilated while the Ummah of Islam is watching them from afar, and the most they can do is a loud du’aa and a long cry?! They support the Jewish entity with planes, soldiers and equipment, while we, the Ummah of Islam, are trying to send some supplies and medicines?! Is this how our victory and support will be for them?

The Government’s Media Office in Gaza announced on Friday, November 10th, that the Jewish entity had bombed the Gaza Strip with about 32,000 tons of explosives and more than 13,000 bombs, with an average of 87 tons of explosives per square kilometer. He added that more than 50 percent of the housing units in Gaza were damaged by raids and bombing, while 40,000 housing units were completely demolished.

O armies of the Ummah of Islam! Are you not effected by what these criminals are committing against the sons of your Ummah?! Doesn’t your blood boil in your veins to come to their rescue, be of assistance to them, and repel this brutal aggression from them?! Do you not have the courage to prevent this genocide being committed against the Ummah’s children and women?!

In a statement, the Ministry of Health announced that 18 Hospitals in the Gaza Strip had been out of service since the start of the Jewish entity’s aggression on October 7th, and stated that this entity was carrying out “a complex crime against hospitals and medical staff. It began by preventing the entry of fuel and medical consumables into them, and today it concludes by directly targeting Hospitals with fire and bombing.” So where are the Muslim rulers regarding what is happening to the innocent and sick children and the people of Gaza and Palestine?! Their masks have fallen, their subordination and their loyalty to the enemy, and their normalization with it is exposed. They stood with it against their Ummah and sold themselves in exchange for chairs and thrones. O Ummah of Islam, what do you expect from these people? Will they mobilize the armies to liberate Al-Aqsa and support Gaza and Palestine?!

O Ummah of Islam: How long will you remain silent? Our brothers and sisters are being annihilated, the rulers are watching, and the armies are shackled in the barracks! Isn’t it time to destroy the thrones and mobilize the armies?! O Ummah of Islam: the authority is in your hand, so establish a revolution for Allah in support of His Deen, and replace the traitors with the honest so that they may lead you on the right path and bring you out of the darkness of the secular capitalist system into the light of your Lord’s system emanating from your Aqeedah (creed).

We, in the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, appeal to every sincere person in this Ummah to call on the people of power and protection to take urgent action to prevent this genocide committed by this criminal entity, and to work with the people of their Ummah to uproot and remove this secular system and resume the Islamic way of life under the rulings of Allah (swt) that He sent down as a mercy to the worlds. Allah (swt) promised to support (nusrah) whoever supports him, so declare that it is to Allah (swt).

[إنَّا لَنَنْصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الأَشْهَادُ]

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand” [Ghafir: 51]

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

29 Rabi’ II 14445 – Monday, 13th November 2023

No:AH / 014 1445

(Translated)