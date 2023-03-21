Announcement of the Result of the Investigation of the New Moon of the Blessed Month of Ramadan for the year 1444 Hijri

Bismillah Ar-Rahman Ar-Raheem and praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds, Who legislated for us fasting the month of Ramadan and made it one of the pillars of Islam, and prayer and peace be upon the one whom the Qur’an was revealed in the noble month, a guidance for people and clear proofs of the guidance and the Criterion, our master Muhammad and upon all his family and all companions.

Al-Bukhari reported in his Sahih on the authority of Muhammad bin Ziyad, who said: I heard Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, say: The Prophet (saw) said, or he said Abu Al-Qasim (saw) said:

«صُومُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ وَأَفْطِرُوا لِرُؤْيَتِهِ فَإِنْ غُبِّيَ عَلَيْكُمْ فَأَكْمِلُوا عِدَّةَ شَعْبَانَ ثَلَاثِينَ»

“Start fasting upon seeing it [the new moon of Ramadan], and give up fasting upon it [seeing the new moon of Shawwal], and if the sky is overcast (and you cannot see it), complete thirty days of Sha’ban.”

After investigating the new moon of the blessed Ramadan on this night, the eve of Wednesday, the sighting of the new moon has not been confirmed according to the Shariah sighting requirements, therefore tomorrow, Wednesday is the completion of Sha’ban, and thus the day after tomorrow, Thursday, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 Hijri.

On this occasion, I convey my greetings and congratulations of the Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all those working in it, to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, asking Allah to support him and to hasten the victory for us and the empowerment by his hands.

Ramadan comes this year, while the world is experiencing a financial crisis that is worsening day by day, until most of the countries of the world are suffering under its burden, including individuals, private institutions, and even governments have not been spared from it. The capitalist system has exhausted the people with riba (usury), monopoly, economic invasion and looting of wealth in service of the interests of the monopolistic capitalist companies and the countries that follow them, led by America.

Over the past decades, globalization has been the machine built by America in order to implement this criminal policy against the people. But after China’s status grew, Russia’s voice became louder, and Europe’s rebellion increased, America is redrawing globalization once again, bringing the economies of these countries decades back “under” its economy, which made it take advantage of the war between Russia and Ukraine to weaken Russia and implicate Europe and China in it. It is indifferent to the tragedies that this war caused to the people of Ukraine, and the economic blows that threatened the food security of many countries of the world, because America sees this war as achieving its interests, no matter how harmful it may be to others!

As for the situation of Muslims, it is not far from this scene. They are the first people to be affected by the economic, political and security sorcery of the West. Muslim countries are among the richest countries, and their location is one of the most important locations. However, their rulers are not in line with them, as they are agents of the major capitalist countries of the West, and a target for its geopolitical calculations. The West’s ways of tightening its grip on Muslim countries was by focusing on three elements: handing over power to agents, establishing a policy of separating Deen from life, and being keen on corrupting the judiciary and those who carry out its orders. Thus, the Ummah becomes a prisoner of its interests.

However, these conditions and the subsequent attack by the West against Islam and Muslim lands increased the Muslims’ conviction that the Islamic way of life is the best way of living, and that they are still in a state of colonialism and humiliation since the Khilafah (Caliphate) was destroyed and its lands were torn apart. Therefore, the Khilafah today is a public opinion among the Muslims. Rather, they consider that the unity of their country in one state is the most important interest of their interests today.

But despite the fact that the Ummah is getting closer and closer to the idea of implementing the Shariah, it is still stumbling in search of the path that leads to this goal. Its masses have not yet been guided to the necessity of steadfastness in adhering to the Prophetic method to restore the Khilafah. This matter is not realized by the common people on their own unless they are educated in a collective culture.

O Owners of Podiums and Platforms… O You Who Assumed the Responsibility of Informing the Public Opinion:

Here comes your role, O creators of public opinion, and especially among you who are keen protective on the interests of the Islamic Ummah. Therefore, all of you, media professionals, scholars, influencers, owners of websites and platforms, and curators of groups and edifices, have accepted the responsibility of “informing the Ummah of priority issues.” Segments of the Islamic Ummah follow you day and night, to take ideas from you regarding issues that must be alerted to at the right time. There is no priority today that is more important for the Islamic Ummah than the issue of restoring the Khilafah as it is the mother of all issues. Rather, it is the vital issue for which a life or death measure must be taken.

O Muslims Who Are Capable of Change… O People of Power and Protection:

Why do you fail to support the Deen of Allah, do you fear your rulers?! Do you not see them walk like domesticated cattle whenever they visit one of the rulers of the kaffir colonial Western countries?! So, is it appropriate for you to be ruled by these Ruwaibidah (ignorant rulers), when you are the best Ummah brought out to people?! Or do you fear the colonial kaffir West?! Do you not see how it wavers whenever a crisis hits it? From the Coronavirus pandemic to the occupation of the US Capitol Hill to the Ukraine war to the bankruptcies of American banks. Whenever the West is exposed to a crisis, its weakness is exposed, and its societies begin to be plagued by anxieties of chaos, due to the severity of their individualism. Allah (swt) says:

﴿بَأْسُهُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ شَدِيدٌ تَحْسَبُهُمْ جَمِيعاً وَقُلُوبُهُمْ شَتَّى ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَوْمٌ لّا يَعْقِلُونَ﴾

“Their violence [i.e., enmity] among themselves is severe. You think they are together, but their hearts are diverse. That is because they are a people who do not reason” [Al-Hashr: 14].

O Muslims Who Are Capable of Change… O People of Power and Protection:

We implore you not to let the month of Ramadan pass this year without giving Nusra (material support) to the project of establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. So, the joy of the Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr will be a celebration of the Eid and a celebration of the promised victory. Your status among the Muslims will be like that of the great Ansar from the people of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, may Allah be pleased with them. The Ummah is ready to sacrifice itself for the sake of Islam. The project of establishing the Khilafah was outlined by Hizb ut Tahrir to be a detailed roadmap for its establishment and building of its state, so all that remains for you is to respond to what we call you to. Fear Allah, O People of Power and Protection… Fear Allah in Islam and the Muslims.

Allah (swt) says:

﴿فَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ بِهِ وَعَزَّرُوهُ وَنَصَرُوهُ وَاتَّبَعُواْ النُّورَ الَّذِيَ أُنزِلَ مَعَهُ أُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُونَ﴾

“So they who have believed in him, honored him, supported him and followed the light which was sent down with him – it is those who will be the successful” [Al-A’raf: 157]

May your month be blessed, Wassalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh.

The eve of Wednesday is the first of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

Issue No: 1444 AH / 033

Tuesday, 29th Sha’ban 1444 AH – 21/03/2023

(Translated)