Slavery to the US and the IMF is Guaranteed by Both Sides of this Cheap Power Struggle

The current political chaos, riots and instability that people are witnessing, on TV screens and social media platforms, is simply a battle for power and revenge. Neither side is sacrificing for the sake of the people. Both are looking for the support of the United States, to ensure their next turn in power. US Congressman, Brad Sherman, and former US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, are making statements directly in support of Imran Khan, on the one hand. On the other hand, the spokesperson of the US State Department is making general statements about “democracy and human rights,” thus extending support to the sitting government. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been engaged in efforts to regain the support of Washington, through various forums. In this regard, on 1 March 2023, Imran Khan met a delegation of US lawmakers.

The fact is that both the rulers and opposition are two sides of the same coin. Both sides consider the deal with the IMF to be Pakistan’s salvation. Both increase the tax burden, whilst claiming it will increase growth. Both prefer making interest payments, over spending on the people. Both agree to bury the Kashmir issue. Both weigh the sanctity of our Prophet (saw) against dollars. Both agree to keeping Pakistan under slavery to the US.

The time has come to end this cheap power struggle, in which Muslims waste their energy. The nation-state structure has divided the Islamic Ummah as a whole. The federal system is constantly dividing us internally. Democracy has made our laws and policy-making hostage to power factions and colonialism. The IMF controls our monetary and fiscal policy. The United Nations and the US are dictating our foreign policy. Our resources are wasted on riba (interest) payments. We have surrendered Occupied Kashmir. The current normalization policy is to make us slaves to Modi. Instead of striving for real independence, the Muslims are trapped between two meaningless narratives. Both these narratives ensure slavery to the US. In these circumstances, it is mandatory to abolish the current order and re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

O People of Power and Prevention! You are the heirs of the Ansar (ra) of Madinah. They ended the political crisis and division within Madinah, by granting Nussrah (military support) to the Prophet (saw). Under the rule of Islam, the Islamic State defeated the grand alliance of the Arabs, in the Battle of the Trench in 5 AH. After conquering Makkah in 8 AH, all of Hijaz became a part of the Islamic State. At the time of the return of the Messenger of Allah (saw) to His Lord (swt), Muslims were preparing for a huge campaign against the major power, Rome. Within thirty years, the Khilafah destroyed the dominance of the great empires of Rome and Persia. All this happened because the Ansar (ra) of Madinah granted their Nussrah to the Prophet (saw), for ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. So are you ready to establish the Khilafah, that will unify the Muslim World? Are you ready to smash the shackles of slavery to the US? Are you ready to destroy the American international order? Indeed, the international, regional and domestic conditions are ideal for real change. Hizb ut Tahrir is fully prepared to complete the Khilafah project. Come forth and re-establish the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood. Indeed, the re-establishment of the Khilafah is the promise of Allah (swt) and the glad tidings of the Prophet (saw). Allah (swt) said,

[وَعْدَ اللهِ لَا يُخْلِفُ اللهُ وَعْدَهٝ وَلكِنَّ اَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُوْنَ]

“This is the promise of Allah. Allah never fails in His promise. But most people do not know.” [TMQ Surah Ar-Rum 30:6].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

23 Sha’aban 1444 – Wednesday, 15th March 2023

No: 29 / 1444