Words are not Enough to Punish Modi’s Islamophobic Regime

Recently, Narendra Modi’s government found itself in trouble after some of its members made disparaging remarks against the Messenger of Allah (saw). In a bid to extricate himself from the growing fury in the Muslim world, Modi swiftly moved to suspend the guilty BJP officials but this did little to stymie the criticism against his regime. [The Times]

Comment:

In the Muslim world, there has been diplomatic outrage against Modi’s regime for the obscene remarks made by BJP officials. Iran, Kuwait and Qatar lodged official complaints before assembled Indian officials, while Saudi Arabia published a statement condemning the incident. The severest of reprimands came from Qatar, which declared “allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights.” [The Times]

However, beyond mere words, there was abject collective failure from the rulers of the Muslim world to take stern action. There was no move to expel Indian diplomatic staff and shutdown embassies or expel rich BJP supporters residing in the Gulf countries. Apart from calls to boycott Indian goods from some diplomatic quarters, there was no mention of cutting energy supplies to India or severing all forms of commercial ties, both of which would force Modi’s racist regime to alter course. The lack of concerted action against Modi just underscores the weakness of the rulers of the Muslim world to defend Islamic values. It also reveals that the rulers only want to appease their domestic populations, whilst ensuring lucrative energy and trade deals continue with Modi’s bigoted regime.

Yet the indifferent posture by the leadership of the Muslim world comes as no surprise. The same leadership has watched in silence for years on how Modi’s Islamophobic regime has purposefully incited violence and actively supported oppression of its Muslim population in Kashmir and other Indian states. In fact, Hindu zealots spurred on by Modi’s Hindutva agenda have routinely demolished masjids, killed scores of Muslims in broad day light, and robbed Muslim women of their honour. All of these barbaric acts have fallen on deaf ears. Abdullah ibn Umar reported: I saw the Messenger of Allah (saw) circling the Ka’bah and saying,

«مَا أَطْيَبَكِ وَأَطْيَبَ رِيحَكِ، مَا أَعْظَمَكِ وَأَعْظَمَ حُرْمَتَكِ، وَالَّذِي نَفْسُ مُحَمَّدٍ بِيَدِهِ لَحُرْمَةُ الْمُؤْمِنِ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ حُرْمَةً مِنْكِ؛ مَالِهِ وَدَمِهِ وَأَنْ نَظُنَّ بِهِ إِلَّا خَيْراً»

“How pure you are and how pure is your fragrance! How great you are and how great is your sanctity! By the one in whose hand is the soul of Muhammad, the sanctity of the believer is greater to Allah than your sanctity, in his wealth, his life, and to assume nothing of him but good.” [Sunan Ibn Majah] There can be no peaceful ties with a state that kills its Muslim inhabitants and dishonors the prophet of Islam.

The subjugation of Muslims in India at the hands of Modi’s despotic regime and the global onslaught against Islam will only end when the incapable leadership of the Muslim world is swept aside by the return of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate).

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O you who have Iman! Answer Allah (by obeying Him) and (His) Messenger when he (Messenger) calls you to that which will give you life, and know that Allah comes in between a person and his heart (i.e. He prevents an evil person to decide anything). And verily to Him you shall (all) be gathered.” [Al Anfal: 24]

Abdul Majeed Bhatti