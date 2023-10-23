While the Jews are Bombarding the Innocent in Gaza Hashem, the Rulers Convene a Peace Conference in Cairo Al-Mu’izz, while the Peoples Rise Up and the Muslim Armies Slumber!

While our people in Gaza are being bombarded, their blood is being shed, and their sanctities violated, and the Islamic and even non-Islamic nations are rising in the capitals of Islamic and global countries in anger over the tragedy of the Blessed Land of Palestine, the Western stooges among our rulers are competing to clean up the West’s reputation, conspiring with it against the Ummah to waste the blood of Shuhada’a (martyrs), the groans of the wounded, the cries of orphans, and widows. They are rushing to a new summit of disgrace to safeguard America’s interests and perpetuate the Jewish entity like a dagger in the heart of our Ummah. The summit hosts the ruler of Egypt in the capital of his own ghosts. It is not a summit to devise a plan for the liberation of Al-Aqsa or to support our people in Gaza, but rather a summit for conspiring against them and the Ummah, settling the matter according to the American vision, and in a way that serves its interests, exploiting the blood of shuhada’a and the uprisings of the people to empower a Jewish state. It is the American military base in the heart of the Muslim countries.

Yes, the rulers are not concerned with the Palestinian issue; instead, they prioritize their crumbling thrones, twisted chairs, and the wealth, status, and power that come with them. In fact, they themselves have become the biggest shield protecting the Jewish entity. The Ummah has come to understand their reality and knows that they are completely detached from it. But where is the army of the Ummah? Where is the army of the Kinana, which was once the shield of the Ummah and a conqueror of its enemies? Where is this army that was led by Salah ad-Din and liberated Al-Aqsa, defeating the Crusaders? Where is this army that was led by Qutuz and repelled the Tatars, halting their advance, and later dispersing them? Have their leaders truly become mere generals of wealth, as they are often called?”

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little.” [At-Tawba:38]

Indeed, if these soldiers are still true knights, how can the descendants of Salah ad-Din remain silent while Al-Aqsa is defiled by the Jews? How can the descendants of Salah ad-Din and his legacy be under occupation, besieged, and humiliated? How can the descendants of those who defeated the Tatars remain silent when the Tatars of this age are conspiring against the Islamic Ummah, uprooting its dignity, and slaughtering its brave youth? Where is your commitment to the legacy of Amr ibn al-As, Salah ad-Din, and Qutuz? By Allah, your silence is a crime, and your silence in the face of the crimes of these rulers and their collusion against the Ummah is an even greater crime. You know that these rulers are descendants of the Pharaohs whom Allah drowned due to their sins, and Allah will resurrect them on the Day of Judgment with blackened faces, casting them into the fires of Hell. Do you choose to share their fate while you, the righteous believers, remain silent about them?

O Officers and Soldiers, you who hold ranks and emblems, why do you remain silent while the Ummah is being slaughtered before your very eyes? Have the scenes of flowing blood and the demolished houses not shaken you, even hospitals and mosques are not spared by them? Why this silence? Have positions, salaries, and ranks blinded you? Has the world of this system and the benefits and investments it offers you enticed you? By Allah, it is all transient, and you will only gain from it what you wear and waste. By Allah, it’s all sinful, leading you straight to Jahannam (Hellfire) and what is with Allah is better and enduring in this world and the Akhirah.

O Officers and Soldiers, you who hold ranks and insignias: Speech is solemn, and silence in the face of it is a crime. The gravest crime that befalls you is the summit of conspiracy being held under the auspices of the head of the regime that governs you in the capital with walls, a new conspiracy being plotted on your land, under your protection, to settle the issue of Palestine and perpetuate the Jewish entity in our land forever. This summit of conspiracy is held at the expense of the blood of Shuhada’a (martyrs) and their shattered remains. It is a summit that angers Allah the Almighty. So where are you when Allah is angered and His wrath is stirred?

O Sincere Soldiers of the Kinana, your rulers are not gods, they are not sacred, and their rule is not legitimate. You owe them no obedience on your necks or those of your Ummah. Your obedience should be to Allah, His Messenger, and His Deen. Your goal and mission should be the preservation of this Deen, its State, and its sanctities. It is this Deen that your rulers have undermined and fought against, this State that the West divided and placed these agents to govern on its behalf, and these sanctities that the Jews defile. Where are your responsibilities, your protection of them, and your defense of them? What answer will you provide to Allah when He questions you about them? By what face will you meet the Messenger of Allah when he questions you about these bloodshed, sanctities violated, and honor trampled upon?

O Soldiers of the Kinana, O best of soldiers, your goodness is tied to your obedience to Allah and your execution of His commands, not your obedience to these puppet rulers who disobey Allah, fight against His Deen, and obstruct its implementation. The land of Palestine, over which they negotiate, grant the Jews access, and maintain their presence, is the inalienable land owned by the entire Ummah. The obligation to liberate it rests upon the entire Ummah. The most crucial duty for you, O soldiers of the Kinana, is to abandon these rulers and stand with your Ummah in support of its civilizational project by establishing an Islamic State that pleases Allah, elevates His Deen and His Sharia, and applies it in practice. This State should unite leaders, rally armies, not for negotiations to surrender the land of Islam but for the complete liberation of the land of Islam and victory for the oppressed everywhere.

O Soldiers of the Kinana, O best of soldiers, who will respond to the desperate and seek to help them if not you, and who is more deserving of victory than you, the best of soldiers? Where is your loyalty, your pride, and your anger for the sake of Allah? Who is for Islam if not you, and who will support it if not you? Therefore, know that your duty now is to seize the opportunity from these conspirators and thwart their conspiracy by genuinely supporting the sincere sons of the Ummah, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir who are working to establish the second Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood once again. This State will lead you with Islam, make your livelihoods pure and free from sin, and guide you to the pleasure of Allah, supporting the oppressed, the orphans, and the widows, and liberating the entire land of Islam completely anew. So answer to Allah and His Messenger, restore the State and authority of Islam, and perhaps Allah will forgive you for what has passed and grant you victory beyond measure. You will remember what we are telling you, and we entrust our matter to Allah, and Allah is Witness over His servants.

[وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَىٰ آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِم بَرَكَاتٍ مِّنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَلَٰكِن كَذَّبُوا فَأَخَذْنَاهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ]

“And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth; but they denied [the messengers], so We seized them for what they were earning.”” [Al-A’raf: 96]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

6 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday 21st October 2023

No: 08 /1445

(Translated)