Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa Calls Pakistan Army

O Our Sons, Brothers and Fathers in the Pakistan Army!

It has been over seven days since the most cowardly of people have attacked our daughters, sisters and mothers in Palestine.

Allah (swt) made you capable of liberating the Blessed Land, within hours.

You are furious and want to defeat the cowardly Jewish forces.

If your leadership mobilizes you, the entire Ummah will support you.

If your leadership are agents to the West, remove them and mobilize.

Mobilize and seek two of the good deeds, martyrdom and victory.

Mobilize until you raise the takbeeraat of victory in Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa.

Mobilize O sons of Salahudin!

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.” [TMQ Surah Muhammad 47:7]

Wednesday, 03 Rabi’ al Akhir 1445 AH – 18 October 2023 CE

