Gaza under Bombardment and Destruction, and the Traitorous Rulers Play the Tune of Peace! Let the Muslim Ummah rise to overthrow them and declare Jihad

“Indeed, those [worshippers] – destroyed is that in which they are [engaged], and worthless is whatever they were doing.” [Surat Al-A’raf:139]

[إِنَّ هَؤُلَاءِ مُتَبَّرٌ مَّا هُمْ فِيهِ وَبَاطِلٌ مَّا كَانُوا يَعْمَلُونَ]

A summit to de-escalate the situation in Gaza was held today in Cairo. While Gaza was being pummeled by the most destructive rockets, homes were being destroyed, and children and women were being martyred in horrifying massacres that have not stopped for 14 days, the traitorous rulers were busy promoting peace, condemning the killing of civilians on both sides, and calling for a settlement between the aggressor and the aggrieved. They called for the deployment of international protection forces for those who support the Jewish entity in its aggression, rejecting displacement as it would undermine the American two-state solution. None of them dared to raise their voice to threaten the Jewish entity, even with deceptive or false words. How can they, when they are its beloved allies and supporters?

What is happening in Gaza does not require summits. Holding a summit during times of war and aggression is in itself a conspiracy and betrayal. The support for Gaza should be telling the monstrous Jewish entity that “the response is not what you see, but what you hear.”

However, the treacherous rulers, devoid of conscience and protection, entrenched in hypocrisy. Their only concern is to serve their colonial masters, who have installed them as standing rulers over the core of the Islamic Ummah.

O Muslims: It is no longer hidden to anyone that the traitorous rulers are the root of the problem and the source of the ailment. They have been protecting the Jewish entity since its inception, and they have shackled their own armies from supporting their brethren in Gaza and Palestine, despite the passion and longing in those armies to make the Jews taste the bitterness of their deeds, purify Al-Aqsa, and repudiate what the Jews have committed in the Blessed Land.

It is no longer hidden that supporting the people of Gaza is not through providing them with aid, food, drink, or tents. Instead, it comes through putting an end to the killings they are enduring, taking revenge against their enemies, liberating their land, and this can only be achieved through an army that crushes the enemy’s army, for nothing can weaken iron except iron. It is achieved by declaring Jihad in the path of Allah.

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts of a believing people” [Surat At-Tawba:14]

O Muslims: The victory for Gaza is in your hands, and you are capable of it. Take action that shakes the thrones of the oppressors, overthrow the treacherous rulers, the gharqad tree, which the Jews seek refuge. Uproot the conspiracies of the Jews, and establish a Khalifah (caliph) who rules by the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger. A Khalifah who embodies chivalry of Almu’tasem, the strength of Haroon al-Rashid, and the resolve of Salah ad-Din. A Khalifah who leads the army to liberate Palestine, takes revenge against the occupiers, and drives out the colonizers from behind them.

Mobilize, for this, by Allah, is the time to make history. Mobilize to support (nusrah) your Deen and the Masra of your Prophet (saw). Mobilize to protect the pure blood. Mobilize to support the Blessed Land. Allah is with you, and your efforts will not be in vain.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered.” [Surat Al-Anfal:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

6 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 21st Ocotber 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 06

(Translated)