The Shariah Court Releases a Member of Hizb ut Tahrir from the Charge of Insulting the Fatwa

After more than five years of trial in the Lower Shariah Court, Shah Alam, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Azmi Rahman bin Mat Zuini, 55, has been released on 11/10/2023. Azmi was charged under Section 12 (c) of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for the offence of insulting the Mufti’s order by acting in contrary to a fatwa issued against Hizb ut Tahrir. He was arrested on 14/04/2017 by a group of enforcement officers from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) soon after he finished distributing leaflets belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir.

The court held that the charge against Azmi was void ab initio (null from the beginning) since the prosecutor failed, before prosecuting, to tender a written consent from the Sharie Chief Prosecutor, as required by Section 73 of the Shariah Criminal Procedure (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

We thank Allah (swt) of the decision and we say emphatically and without reservation that whatever the court’s decision had been, the fatwa against Hizb ut Tahrir is a political fatwa that is full of defamation, fabrication, distortion and confusion against the party. We have rebutted the fatwa through our official Objection Booklet dated 28/06/2016 which has been handed over to the Selangor Religious Authority, and it remains unanswered until now, and by the Will of Allah (swt) it will remain unanswered until the Day of Judgment!

We are certain that not only in this case, but in any other ongoing cases involving the members of Hizb ut Tahrir throughout Malaysia, should the judges adhere to the truth, they will deliver their decisions in favor of the righteous party, not to the one that commits defamation, fabrication and distortion. If their decision is otherwise, then we leave their matter to Allah (swt) for He is the Best Avenger.

We would like to stress that notwithstanding the court’s decision, or the number of court cases the members of Hizb ut Tahrir are currently facing, we will continue our works to resume the Islamic way of life by re-establishing the Righteous Caliphate upon the method of the Prophethood. Whatever obstacles befall us, our works in upholding the Deen of Allah (swt) and in re-establishing the Caliphate will never diminish, let alone be halted. Indeed, we are seeing very clearly that the coming the second Caliphate that we work on, is just around the corner and this matter is very easy for Allah (swt) to achieve.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Press Release

28 Rabi’ I 1445 – Friday, 18th October 2023

No. HTM 1445 / 01