The Call Upon the Armies of Muslim World to Save Gaza ‘Move Forward to Liberate Gaza and Al-Aqsa’

Today Friday, 20 October 2023 Miladi / 05 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 Hijri after Friday prayer Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania organized pickets in different areas in Tanzania calling upon Muslim armies to go forth in liberating Gaza, Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa.

The call addressed to the armies of the Muslim world especially the Army of Egypt to quickly intervene militarily to liberate the Blessed Land – Palestine, Muslims of Gaza and Masjid Al-Aqsa, land of Israa and Miraj and uprooting the awful and filthy Jewish entity.

The call reminded Armies of the Muslim world, that they are part of our Ummah and grandchildren of great Companions such as: Khalid ibn Walid, Abu Ubaidah, Ali ibn Abi Talib and also they are from generations of heroes such as Salahudin Ayoub, Muhammad Al-Fateh. So they have to stand firm, wake up and pursue the footsteps of their parents to liberate Palestine and mobilize military forces to eliminate Jewish entity without hesitation.

The call made clear to Armies of the Muslim world that noble call of jihad upon them is from the entire Ummah, from children, women, and the elders under the rubble of Gaza buildings that are being crushed by enmity and bombardment of the cursed Jewish entity, above all is a call from Allah Taala, The Creator, Who entrusted them with military skills and capabilities to safeguard, protect their Ummah and liberate their lands.

The call vividly highlighted to the armies of the Muslim world that the pains of our Ummah is severe and has prolonged non-proportionally, perpetrated and conducted by inferior, weak and coward Jewish entity, as it has openly exposed their weakness. However, it manages to commit cruelty, brutality, massacre and enmity by being protected by agent rulers in the Muslim world, as well as being openly offered full back up from Kuffar states of the West, including the United States, Britain, and other European nations, etc. Thus, armies in the Muslim world have divine obligation and responsibility to mobilize their armies quickly to liberate our Ummah from pain, humiliation, torture, murder, etc..

In conclusion, the call demanded from Armies in the Muslim world to disengage from the puppet rulers who have no concerns with our Ummah, since they are agents, protectors and supporters of the Jewish entity under the pretext of the ‘peace process’ and ‘normalization’, and instead it is their obligation to offer their support (nusra) to Ummah so as to re-establish Islamic state (Khilafah). Through it, Islam, Muslims, our lands and all our sanctities will be entirely protected.

We pray to Allah Taala for His Tawfiq on these activities and others throughout the world. In Him we trust for His Nusra of the re-establishment of Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Propheothood. Amin

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

5 Rabi’ II 1445 – Friday, 20th October 2023

No: 02 / 1445