Kenya: Picketing calling Muslim Armies to Liberate Al-Aqsa from the Claws of the Jewish Entity

Following the continued massacres to people of Gaza by the heinous Jewish Entity, Hizb ut Tahrir Kenya conducted picketing after Jumua prayers in the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa as well other major coastal towns on Friday 20th October 2023.

Initially, Hizb had planned to conduct a congregation of Jumua prayers at famous Makadara grounds in Mombasa in solidarity with the people of Palestine, but due to bad weather the activity was shifted to Masjid Taqwa. After Jumua prayers, the picketing was held outside the Masjid calling the Armies in the Muslim lands especially Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan to break the chains that their rulers have placed them in their barracks so that they can move immediately to support Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and liberate the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the occupying Jews. The Picketing ended by holding a short press briefing on the ongoing assault against the people of the Blessed Land.

Hizb, reiterated that the armies of the Muslims and the people of power have a great responsibility toward supporting the sons of the Blessed Land. The Ummah was reminded of their noble task of resuming the Islamic way of life by reestablishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) state upon the method of the Prophethood that will brazenly mobilize the Muslim armies against the Jewish entity and its supporters of US and UK.

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help ˹against persecution˺ in faith, it is your obligation to help them” [Al-Anfal 8:72].

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 21st October 2023

No: AH 05 / 1445