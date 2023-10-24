Britain: Why We Demonstrated for Palestine Outside the Egyptian and Turkish Embassies?

Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain held demonstrations outside the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in London today (21st October 2023).

Our lead banner summarises what this demonstration is all about – “Muslim Armies! Rescue the People of Palestine”.

The Zionists have illegally occupied Palestine for 75 years, supported by the Western colonialist elite. The Palestinians have been subject to brutal oppression, sieges, kidnapping and murder of their men, women, children, and elderly for all of this time.

We call upon the neighbouring Egyptian army to ignore the dictates of America and their agent Sisi; to move towards the border and rescue their Palestinian brothers and sisters from the terrorism of the tyrannical Zionist regime.

We call upon the neighbouring Turkish army to correct the negligence of the traitor Erdogan; to support their Egyptian army brothers in rescuing their Palestinian brothers and sisters, and not allow another innocent child to be murdered by the illegal occupiers and settlers again.

We further call upon the just people in the world to demand the withdrawal of all Western military from the region, to remove all financial support for the Zionists, including the surrounding Muslim rulers who are their biggest defenders. The time has come to end this criminal occupation that is an abomination against humankind. The time has come for the Muslims of the region to restore the Khilafah (caliphate) on the way of Prophethood (saw), to bring lasting peace and justice to the region and the world once more.

For more information about our call please visit our website www.hizb.org.uk

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

6 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday 21st October 2023

