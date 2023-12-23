Türkiye: Istanbul March “One Heart, One Voice for Gaza!”

In light of the brutal massacres committed by the criminal Jewish entity against defenseless Muslims in the Gaza Strip, which have led to the martyrdom and injury of more than 70,000 Muslims so far, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkiye has organized a massive event in the Fatih area in Istanbul under the title:

“One Heart, One Voice for Gaza!”

To demand that the Muslim armies take immediate action to support the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and to liberate the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and all of occupied Palestine from its river to its sea from the clutches of the occupying murderers of the Jewish entity.

Sunday, 04 Jamadah’ al-Akhir 1445 AH – 17 December 2023 CE

Parts of the Activities from the March in Istanbul

To Read the Press Release:

Istanbul Becomes One Voice for Gaza

“The Khilafah is what will Save Palestine!”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Türkiye

Wednesday, 07 Jumadah al Akhir 1445 AH – 20 December 2023 CE

