Leveraging Strategic Advantage to Protect Muslim Blood in Gaza

The US Department of Defense issued the following statement on 18 December 2023, “Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Ensuring Freedom of Navigation in the Red Sea. The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law. The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade… Operation Prosperity Guardian is bringing together multiple countries to include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity.”

Comment:

While the Islamic Ummah impatiently waits for a befitting response to Gaza massacre from the strong militaries of Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi, Iran and Pakistan, the lightly equipped militias of the Houthis have created a crisis, that the sincere in the armed forces must consider.

The Houthis made use of the strategic vulnerability of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to choke the maritime route for commercial vessels. It essentially puts a halt to operations of all major shipping companies. The US then announced a new maritime protection force to ensure freedom of navigation in Red Sea.

Regardless of the analysis over the whys and wherefores, the actions of the Houthis show that with little resources, strategic actions can be taken to challenge the colonialist global order of the US, and its Western allies, so as to restrict their crimes in the lands of Muslims. This is whilst it is known that it is the support for the entity of the Jews and the Hindu State.

Allah (swt) has granted so many strategic advantages to the Muslims around the world. These can be effectively utilized and leveraged in favor of the Muslims, to protect the blood and honor of the Muslims. However, this requires a strong will and sincerity that only an Islamic leadership can provide.

Currently, what actually restrict the Muslims from doing so are the tyrant agent rulers of Muslims. They only protect the interests of the US and the West. The officers in the armies of Muslims must realize that it is their treacherous rulers who are restraining them from helping the Muslims in Gaza, and liberating Palestine.

By removing these traitor rulers and re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, the military officers will finally be led by an Islamic leadership. The Khaleefah can easily and effectively use strategic advantages around the Islamic World to fight off the hegemony of the US and the West.

Abu Hurairah narrated that the Messenger of Allah (swt) said,

«إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ فَإِنْ أَمَرَ بِتَقْوَى اللَّهِ وَعَدَلَ فَإِنَّ لَهُ بِذَلِكَ أَجْرًا وَإِنْ أَمَرَ بِغَيْرِهِ فَإِنَّ عَلَيْهِ وِزْرًا»‏

“The Imam is like a shield whose orders should be obeyed when they (the Muslims) fight, and where they should seek protection. If he enjoins fear of Allah and behaves justly, then he will be rewarded, but if he enjoins otherwise, then it will be a burden (of sin) on him.” [An-Nisaa’i]

Ali Tariq – Wilayah Pakistan