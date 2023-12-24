Turn Disgrace into Glory

The current visit of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to Washington is one of the most blatant acts of betrayal to date. While Muslims in Gaza are being bombed, maimed and killed in the tens of thousands, and with full support of the U.S., the Pakistani regime is seeking to reaffirm its servitude and strengthen the foundations of its treachery. It is not surprising to see such a disconnect between General Munir and the Ummah of Muhammed (saw). Asim Munir has long prided himself on stemming from a deeply religious family and lacking ties to Pakistan’s corrupt military legacy or Western training academies. However, despite all that he has made a grave error that tarnishes his image and insures the wrath of Allah.

Allah (swt) says,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا عَدُوِّي وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَاء تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِم بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا بِمَا جَاءكُم مِّنَ الْحَقّ]

“O you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies, extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth…” [Al-Mumtahanah 1].

The act of fostering friendly relations with the United States is an open betrayal to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) and the Ummah. There is no room for dialogue or friendship with those who oppose our Deen, occupy our lands, and slaughter our brethren, especially at a time where the death toll of Muslims in Gaza has exceeded 22000 with U.S. alliance, weaponry, and funding. Do you have no sense? Do you have no Taqwa? How will you stand before Allah (swt) knowing that you have extended a hand of friendship to hands drenched in Muslim blood?

We remind General Asim Munir that the time is still there to make amends and realign himself and the military men of Pakistan back onto the Sirat Al-Mustaqeem (Straight Path). We remind him of the obligation of Jihad. It is an obligation upon the Armed Forces of Pakistan to rush forth to save the Muslims of Gaza and to liberate the entirety of Palestine. Allah (swt) says,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الآخِرَةِ إِلاَّ قَلِيلٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allāh, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little.” [At-Tawbah 38].

Verily, the present moment calls for support of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and a triumph over the enemies of Islam. Let all our might be directed towards our adversaries – the Zionist entity, the Hindu State, and the crusaders allied with them. Our Generals need to be strategizing in the battlefields of glory instead of groveling at the doorsteps of our enemies. So, mobilize now, O officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Mobilize in Jihad and reverse the decades of disgrace, sin, and subjugation.

Haitham Ibn Thbait

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in America