Our Flag is the Flag of Prophet Muhammad (saw)!

On 4 December, IA 24.kg reported: “Kyrgyz State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov has spoken out about changing the country’s flag.”Let’s hope that the deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh will act taking into account the wishes of the people. Now there are heated discussions in society about changing the flag of Kyrgyzstan,” he said. The official believes that Jogorku Kenesh Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and deputy Ulan Primov initiated the relevant bill with good intentions and good wishes.

“President Sadyr Zhaparov, GKNB Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev and I liked the proposed idea. We would like to have an updated flag at a time when the country is being renewed. But now there are heated discussions on this topic. Studying the public discussion, one realises that our flag has its place deep in the heart of the people, it is one for the people. Let’s hope that the deputies elected by the people will act with the wishes of the Kyrgyz people in mind,” the Secretary of State wrote. On 29 November, the Kyrgyz Parliament adopted in the first reading a bill on changing the state flag”.

Comment:

A project to change the appearance of the national flag is being vigorously discussed in Kyrgyzstan. To our great regret, those in power are still debating not on an Islamic basis and not on the question of whether or not to return to Islam. The Kyrgyz, being Muslims, should return their debate to Allah and His Messenger, as Allah indicates in the Noble Quran:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ أَطِيعُواْ اللّهَ وَأَطِيعُواْ الرَّسُولَ وَأُوْلِي الأَمْرِ مِنكُمْ فَإِن تَنَازَعْتُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ فَرُدُّوهُ إِلَى اللّهِ وَالرَّسُولِ إِن كُنتُمْ تُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الآخِرِ ذَلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً]

“O believers! Obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. Should you disagree on anything, then refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if you truly believe in Allah and the Last Day. This is the best and fairest resolution” [4:59].

Every state has its own distinctive symbols, and the flag of the state is one of such provisions. The Islamic state built by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw) in the Radiant Medina was also distinguished by its flag from all other countries of the world.

Shariah texts indicate 2 types. Liwa’ah (flag) – a white coloured material on which is written in black letters “LA ILLAHA ILLALLAH MUHAMMAD-UR-RASULULLAH”. Ra’yah is a banner of black colour on which is written in white letters “LA ILLAHA ILLALLAH MUHAMMAD-UR-RASULULULLAH”. This is what the noble hadiths say about it.

In a noble hadith, Ibn Majah transmitted from Jabir that:

«أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ ﷺ دَخَلَ مَكَّةَ وَلِوَاؤُهُ أَبْيَضُ»

“The Messenger of Allah (saw) entered Makkah on the day of conquest and his banner was white”.

It is narrated by Nasa’i from Anas that the Messenger of Allah (saw) when he made Usama ibn Zayd the ameer of the army to fight Rome (Byzantium), handed him a white banner.

«لَأُعْطِيَنَّ الرَّايَةَ غَدًا رَجُلًا يُفْتَحُ عَلَى يَدَيْهِ يُحِبُّ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيُحِبُّهُ اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ»

“Tomorrow I will give this banner to the man who loves Allah and His Messenger and is loved by Allah and His Messenger.” and handed the banner to Ali. (Bukhari and Muslim).

Muslims, today the national flag of Kyrgyzstan imposed by the disbelieving colonisers remains one of the tools to divide us on a nationalistic basis. Dividing Islamic territories and flying different flags on them is the disbelieving colonisers’ plan for humiliation and subjugation. This nationalist flag holds the borders and prevents us from uniting on the correct Islamic basis where all Muslims are brothers and should live under one ruler in one Islamic state.

We are Muslims and our flags are established by Shariah. So let us hasten to that which will give us life, free us from humiliation and subjugation to the disbelieving colonisers. And may Allah help us!

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir