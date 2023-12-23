Imposing Democracy through an Iron Fist, and Nationalistic Identity Politics, Has Made Baluchistan a Humanitarian, Political and Security Concern

The recent tragic demise of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, a young Baloch from Turbat, in an armed encounter, staged by the Counter Terrorism Department, has sparked widespread outrage, with unified outcry across the country. The victim’s family, alongside numerous others, has commenced a peaceful sit-in, escalating to a prominent long march towards Islamabad, in staunch protest. This heart-wrenching incident is not an isolated case. Instead, it is a grim manifestation of deeper systemic issues, within the current nation-state model, implemented by the federal government.

The system which intended to bind varied racial, lingual, and territorial identities, has failed miserably. Nationalistic identities bind people together on racial, regional, linguistic or tribal identities. This creates multiple identities within the boundaries of a single country. It makes the society divided along multiple fault lines. The national government, and the federal system, tries to unify these varied identity groups under a unitary federal authority. In origin, it is charged with ensuring rights, access to resources, provincial independence, and protection of local or regional identity.

However, practically, such a system continuously struggles with the distribution of resources, provincial independence, securing rights, and identity protection. This continuous struggle then leads to harboring ill-feeling across multiple groups, within the federal unit, which is currently happening in Baluchistan. The tragic death of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, and the forced disappearance of a many young Baluch men, in reality is the use of an iron fist to retain the writ of the state, and to manage the problems caused by the unjust federal system itself.

The Pakistani state is trying to create national unity through brute force to hide its failure. It is responsible for the loss of innocent Muslim lives and the rising conflict between the state and the Baloch tribes. This results in loss of precious Muslim blood on both sides. This is weakening the strength and power of the Muslims, providing an opportunity for the enemies to plot against us.

Moreover, the democratic framework, whilst striving to represent the majority, has marginalized the voices, and needs, of minority communities. This discrimination further exacerbates the divide. It pushes minority groups towards separatist tendencies, seeking self-rule, where they too can hold a numerical advantage. The separatist movement in Baluchistan is a direct result of the democratic system of government.

It is imperative to acknowledge that true societal cohesion cannot be coerced through oppression. Whilst it may yield temporary compliance and submission, it is devoid of acceptance and stable continuity. The unity of the society is through the consensus of the society over the viewpoint on life. It is also through the implementation of the system arising from this viewpoint on the society. It gives rise to a single identity for the whole society which transcends color, language, race and tribe. In order to maintain unity in any state, it is necessary to have a unified society. The state must not generate different societies based on different identities. It will then try unsuccessfully to keep these societies together, like the current federal system of government.

The solution to the issue of Baluchistan lies in the Khilafah (Caliphate) State’s structure. It provides a paradigm shift from the pitfalls of the current system. In the Khilafah, the concepts of majority and minority lose relevance in state affairs. The whole Ummah participates in the election of the Khaleefah.

Legislation in the Khilafah is derived from the Noble Quran and Prophetic Sunnah. Legislation in the Khilafah is neither dictated by numerical superiority, nor an electoral majority. This method of Islam protects the people of other races, languages or regions from undue influence of any other race, language or region. Furthermore, genuine political cohesion can only be achieved through the implementation of Islam’s socio-economic and political system. Islam serves as an unparalleled force for unification, transcending communal, lingual, and territorial boundaries.

O Sincere Officers in the Pakistan Army!

In the pursuit of unity and righteousness, let us refrain from tragic infighting, and the shedding of Muslim blood, over the arbitrary nationalist lines drawn by colonialists. This is a call to unify with our brave Baluch brothers, standing together for the sake of Allah (swt). Instead of sacrificing lives for a nationalist cause, let us strive for a higher and more noble purpose, to be martyred in the Path of Allah (swt), whilst fighting the occupation forces in Palestine and Kashmir. Remember the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw) who said,

«الْمُسْلِمُ مَنْ سَلِمَ الْمُسْلِمُونَ مِنْ لِسَانِهِ وَيَدِهِ ، وَالْمُهَاجِرُ مَنْ هَجَرَ مَا نَهَى اللَّهُ عَنْهُ»

“A Muslim is the one who avoids harming Muslims with his tongue and hands. A muhajir (emigrant) is the one who leaves all what Allah has forbidden.” [Bukhari]

The Messenger of Allah (saw) also emphasized,

«لا تَحَاسَدُوا، ولا تَنَاجَشُوا ولا تَبَاغَضُوا، ولا تَدَابَرُوا، ولا يَبِعْ بَعْضُكم على بَيْعِ بعضٍ، وكُونوا عبادَ الله إخوانًا، المسلمُ أخُو المسلمِ لا يَظْلِمُهُ ولا يَخْذُلُهُ ولا يَكذبه ولا يَحْقِرُه»

“Do not envy one another. Do not raise prices by overbidding against one another. Do not hate one another. Do not turn your backs on each other. Do not undercut one another in trade. Instead be, O servants of Allah, as brothers. A Muslim is the brother of a Muslim. He does not wrong him. He does not let him down. He does not lie to him. He does not show contempt for him.” [Muslim]

In these critical times, when the Ummah is facing discord and strife internally, as well as occupation and oppression from external forces, your Nussrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood holds immense value. It alone can steer us towards unity and righteousness internally, and crush the external occupying forces. This noble Khilafah project transcends borders and nationalities. It aims to unify Muslims, and eradicate the Fitnah of infighting amongst ourselves. The Khilafah will guarantee the Shariah rights of Baluch Muslims, and all groups. It will bring peace and prosperity to all the Muslim regions, through the blessing of Islam.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

8 Jumada II 1445 – Thursday, 21st December 2023

No: 26 / 1445