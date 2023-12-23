The Rule of Justice, Economic Prosperity, and Liberate Al-Quds from the Defilement of the Jews are the Reasons for Winning the Elections

The National Elections Authority, chaired by Counselor Hazem Badawi, announced the election of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the President of the Republic for a new presidential term, following the official announcement of the results of the presidential elections yesterday, Monday. (Al-Youm Al-Sabea). And the Egyptian president won a third presidential term for a duration of six years, securing 39.7 million votes, which is 89.6% of the total votes. He competed alongside three other candidates: Hazem Omar, who secured the second position with 4.5% of the votes, followed by Farid Zahrani in third place, garnering 4% of the votes. In the last position was Abdel Sattar Yumama with a percentage of 1.9%. (BBC Arabic)

This is how elections take place under capitalism, where voters are influenced, and public opinion is manufactured, especially in our country where there is no system or law except the law of the jungle. In the midst of a democracy that has proven its failure, its creators and advocates are now searching for alternatives after facing the limitations of its inability to achieve justice or find any solutions.

The announced percentage and the number of votes are exaggerated to an indescribable extent! The regime does not enjoy any acceptance among the people, and everyone who participated in the voting did so under duress. Either tempted by electoral bribes or intimidated by the threat of being thrown out from their jobs and homes. This does not at all mean that they voted in favor of the head of the regime, whom all Egyptians universally detest and curse day and night.

This announced percentage would not have been achieved even by Omar ibn al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, if he had run for the presidency, despite being the just Khalifah (Caliph) known for his justice. Nor by Omar ibn Abdulaziz, who called to the people, “Whoever has a debt, let him come to us, and whoever wants to get married, let him come to us for marriage.” He made settling debts and facilitating marriages under the state’s care. Not even Salah al-Din, Qutuz, or Baybars…

All of these, you will find among the people, some who are dissatisfied with their fate or refuse to liberate Al-Quds, considering them reckless for throwing the country into the flames of war.

From where did this astronomical percentage come?! While the number of those who cast their votes in the elections reached 44,777,668 voters, with a participation rate of 66.8%, from the total number registered in the voter lists, which is about 67 million above the age of 18, from the total population of 104 million individuals. Which means according to their claim that one or more individuals from each family participated? This is unlikely to happen, especially in light of the economic crisis afflicting the country, caused by the regime. With the events in the Blessed Land and the oppression of the Jews and their massacres, which made people in Egypt forget about the elections, it is undoubtedly one of the final nails being driven into the coffin of democracy. It is the time of corruption in everything, including those who are corrupt. They have no shame in lying, forging, and deceiving!

We are well aware that elections have never been and will never be a means of change, especially under the rule of capitalism. We understand that it is a deception orchestrated by the system and the West to present people with choices that are all bitter, forcing them to choose from options that do not and will not suit them. This way, the conflict remains confined to the head of the regime rather than addressing the regime itself. The system retains its power, replacing its figurehead to absorb the people’s anger and contain any uprising.

The deception is exposed, and the Ummah is no longer fooled by the deceivers. It looks forward to genuine change that uproots capitalism and all its branches, including its tools, symbols, policies, regulations, and expectations. In its place, a new system inspired by Allah and capable of addressing people’s problems, in harmony with their nature, and emanating from their Aqeedah (doctrine) is desired. It should be a system that governs people with the justice of Allah, ensuring their rights as commanded by Allah. This system should eliminate distinctions between rulers and the ruled, shepherds and their flocks, with no favoritism and absolute justice, under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) in the method of Prophethood.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir, call upon you, O people of Kinana, both as a nation and as an army. We urge you to embrace and work for it, alongside the activists, supporting it with a sincere and dedicated victory for the sake of Allah Almighty. May it establish the rulings of Islam in it. Perhaps Allah will decree it through you, for you, and with you. Indeed, it is your life that you must live and your Akhirah (Hereafter) that you hope for. Be active contributors and supporters of it. May Allah open through you, granting you a great triumph.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered.” [Al-Anfal:24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

7 Jumada II 1445 – Wednesday, 20th December 2023

(Translated)