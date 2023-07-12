Türkiye: A Stand in Ankara in support of Jenin!

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized in the city of Ankara, after the Friday prayers in the Haji Bayram Mosque in the Ulus region, a stand in support and assistance for our Muslim brothers and sisters in the city of Jenin al-Qassam, in which the usurping Jewish entity penetrated with all its military equipment. During the stand, Ust. Abdullah Imamoglu read a press release entitled “The Bloodshed of Muslims in Jenin and woe to the normalized rulers!”

Click Here for More!

Friday, 19 Dhu al Hijjah 1444 AH – 07 July 2023 CE

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine